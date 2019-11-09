A win Friday night for the Alice Coyotes Varsity football team against the Gregory Portland Wildcats ended with a score of 43 to 7.

The game played at Memorial Stadium in Alice was in the midst of 50 degree weather. However, the weather didn’t stop the fans or the players.

Alice Coyotes kicked off the game, but neither team scored until the a minute left in the first quarter when a rushing touchdown and a point after touchdown gave the Coyotes a lead with a 0 to 7 score.

Wildcats made a touchdown in the second quarter. The second quarter ended with a score of 22 to 7, Coyotes in the lead.

Alice Coyotes were up 29 to 7 in the third quarter. Another touchdown by the Coyotes sent the Coyotes to the fourth quarter with a 36 to 7 score.

The last touchdown of the game was for the Coyotes making the final score 43 to 7 giving Alice Coyotes the win.

“(The win) is a big confidence booster for the team and myself. We’ve been working very hard for this game...,” said Isaiah Aguilar, Coyote football player and senior. “We took it like any other week. We just focused a little bit more and worked at every practice.

Coyotes are now 8-2 and headed to the playoffs next week.

“It feels really good. We were needing a game like this. Obviously, we had to have this win...,” said Alice Head Coach Kyle Atwood. “We knew what they were going to do offensively and defensively. They are very well coached. (The Wildcats are) very disciplined, but they don’t throw a whole lot of different things at you, defensively or offensively. So we were well aware of what we were going to get (on the field.) I feel like our coaches did a good job at coming up with a game plan and then our kids executed.”

Making the playoffs was a goal of the team and the coaches, Coach Atwood said. A goal that has been reached.