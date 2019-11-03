Lauren Catherman, Sr., Guard, Trinity Christian

The 2018-19 LSV Player of the Year and St. Edwards University verbal commit helped the Lady Lions win the TAPPS 4A state championship and will look to add another under her belt to close out her prep career.

Mary Jane Huerta, Jr., Guard/Forward, Lorenzo

The Lady Hornet will look to follow up a solid sophomore season in aiding her squad to another 20-plus win season. She averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three deflections per contest.

Tynli Harris, Jr., Guard, Shallowater

The junior Fillie standout played an integral role in helping the squad reach 22 wins and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs during the 2018-19 season with a chance to do it again this year.

Avrie Douglass, Jr.,Guard, Lubbock-Cooper

The Lady Pirates’ feisty guard gained plenty of experience as a sophomore after helping her team reach the regional finals and hopes to have a deeper postseason run this year.

Kaitlyn Edgemon, Sr., Post, Littlefield

Joining the Lady Wildcats after her family’s move to Littlefield, the district first team member can be expected to help her new squad make a run at the playoffs this year.

SPARKS OF THE BENCH

Mia Trevino, Jr., Guard, Monterey

Coming into her third year on the Lady Plainsmen’s varsity team, the speedster will use that valuable experience to help guide Monterey to the postseason this year.

Bree Brattain, Soph., Guard, Shallowater

Making the move from Seminole, the 2018-19 LSV Newcomer of the Year adds depth at the guard position for a Fillies team that reached the regional quarterfinals.

Madai Chavira, Sr., Post, Lockney

The Lady Longhorns’ double-double machine, who averaged 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game during district play, is poised to lead the Lady helped the Lady Longhorns farther than the area round of the playoff this go-around.