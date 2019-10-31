HOUSTON — Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa sat sullenly in their swivel chairs in front of their lockers, teammate Alex Bregman sprawled on the floor between them. They looked at their cellphones or blankly stared into space.

Broken, shattered maybe.

Together, they were a picture of somber frustration and empty numbness Wednesday night.

Down the basement hallway, their manager, the studied, quick-witted A.J. Hinch, explained that "there are 28 other teams that would love to have our misery right now."

Maybe, but not at that particular moment. The heartbreak was too sudden, too raw after the Washington Nationals’ dramatic 6-2 victory in Game 7 of the World Series, a night when the Houston Astros’ normally reliable bullpen faltered and their dangerous lineup stranded 10 baserunners, scraping just one hit in eight chances with runners in scoring position.

"It stings," George Springer said. "A lot of us will be back next year, but no team is ever the same."

The Astros, the best team in baseball per its record, failed to validate that notion and, in fact, did not muster a single World Series victory in their home park. A pretty much perfect team — one that added to its perceived perfection by acquiring yet another ace for the third summer in a row in Zack Greinke at the trade deadline — sought its second championship in three years and ended up winning 117 games this season.

"It’s something you can’t explain," Altuve said. "It’s the first time it’s ever happened."

That deficiency with runners in scoring position proved to be their undoing. Houston had no clutch hitting at home after sweeping three games in Washington by a combined 19-3 score. The Astros hadn’t lost four straight at home all season until this World Series. They were silenced by MVP Stephen Strasburg on Tuesday for the second time in the Series, and on Wednesday they had a Yuli Gurriel solo homer in the second inning, but otherwise only Carlos Correa’s RBI single off third baseman Anthony Rendon’s glove in 12 opportunities with men at second or third.

Twice, Houston was robbed of scoring opportunities when Springer’s laser shot to left with two on was caught by Juan Soto and again when Altuve smashed a line drive to center for the third out with two on.

"There’s times where it was chasing out of the zone," Hinch said. "There were times where we hit the ball really hard. There were times when they beat us."

Greinke was so outstanding, he was in complete control for six innings. The six-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner outdueled three-time Cy Young recipient Max Scherzer, who was throwing after missing his last start because of neck spasms and having taken a cortisone shot on Sunday.

Houston ultimately was denied by a gritty, game Nationals club, one that offered a mirror image of the Astros with a similar roster composed of spectacular starting pitching, a powerful lineup that can also run and a cohesive bunch that sneered at adversity like sitting at 19-31 in late May.

These were two old-school teams built around elite pitching and long-ball hitting but also ones that have embraced new-wave analytics, constant defensive shifts and detailed scouting reports. None of this bullpenning with openers for the Astros or Nationals. They went with full-fledged aces.

They share a spring training complex in Florida and shared a penchant for overcoming adversity, especially in the post-season.

Washington just did it all a little better than Houston in October.

Davey Martinez’s club won their fifth straight elimination game Wednesday night. And did it in dramatic fashion. Washington had trailed in all five.

Just as the Nats had knocked off the Brewers in the wildcard game, outlasted the Dodgers on Howie Kendrick’s grand slam in the NLCS and sprinted in a four-game sweep of the streaking Cardinals to win the NL pennant, they overcame a steep hill in Game 7.

Greinke was masterful. He was painting corners. He was mixing his speeds. His location was pinpoint and he had hitters in knots. Through six innings, he had allowed one harmless single and one walk and led 2-0.

"Everything was working," said his catcher, Robinson Chirinos. "They were not comfortable in the box. At one point, it looked like he was going to throw a complete game."

That would have been fortunate. But after Anthony Rendon smoked a home run over the left-field wall in the seventh and Soto walked, Hinch lifted Greinke for Will Harris, who was virtually unhittable in the playoffs. Up came Kendrick.

"Will threw a cutter down and away," Chirinos said. "It was a perfect pitch."

Or it was until Kendrick golfed it toward right field where it clanged against the yellow foul-pole screen for a two-run homer and a 3-2 Nats lead they would not relinquish. It got worse.

Roberto Osuna, Houston’s closer, was touched for a run in the eighth on Soto’s RBI single when Hinch could have intentionally walked the cleanup hitter, the manager’s distaste for such strategy notwithstanding. Washington pushed across two more runs in the ninth on Adam Eaton’s single and a bobble by center fielder Jake Marisnick for the 6-2 damage.

Gerrit Cole had briefly warmed up in the bullpen and could have come in to get Houston out of these jams, but Hinch said he was going to reserve the ace to close the game in the ninth if Osuna and the others had kept the game in hand.

Cole now will likely move on as a free agent as could Harris and Houston’s two catchers, but the core of this powerhouse should remain intact and ever hopeful.

"I believe we’ll have more opportunities," a stoic Bregman said. "I think this team will bounce back."

But how long will this one hurt?

"Forever," he said.