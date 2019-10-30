ROUND ROCK — Seniors Audrey Quesnel and Zoe Menendez combined for 17 kills as Westwood celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of archrival Round Rock 25-23, 25-18, 25-12.

The win capped a stellar regular season for Westwood (37-12, 16-0 District 13-6A), the top-ranked team in the Statesman’s Class 6A poll and the No. 10 team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.

"I am so happy they pulled it out," said Westwood coach Tara Grant, who won her second district title in six seasons as the Warriors’ head coach. "The team was a bit emotional after the Senior Night events, and it took us a while to find out rhythm."

While Quesnel and Menendez were providing the frontline attacks, setter Kenzie Beckham finished with 25 assists and seven kills of her own.

The unsung hero of the match for Westwood may have been senior Maddie Gillespie, who served three aces while amassing 15 digs. Gillespie’s’ accurate serve placement not only recorded three aces but had the Dragons hustling to retrieve shanked passes while not being able to run their offense.

Westwood led by six in the first set before allowing the Dragons to close within two points, but the second set and the third set were controlled by the Warriors. Round Rock’s Lauren Malone had an excellent offensive match, but the Dragons struggled in their passing game, limiting the number of good sets that Malone could work to attack.

Menendez contributed 14 digs while both Abby Gregorczyk and Abi Rucker chipped in with 10 digs apiece. Quesnel had four solo blocks in the victory.

Round Rock (29-17, 10-6), the fourth-place team in District 13-6A, will meet Bridgeland in a bidistrict playoff game next week while the Warriors will likely meet Tomball Memorial.

Vandegrfit finished second in the district, and Vista Ridge finished third.

The rest of District 13-6A had an exciting finish as three teams — McNeil, Cedar Ridge and Leander — tied for fifth place at 6-10. McNeil was idle, Cedar Ridge beat Stony Point 35-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, and Hendrickson came back from a 2-0 hole to defeat Leander 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11.

In TAPPS playoff action, Round Rock Christian swept Dallas Lutheran 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 as Ryann Holley had 11 kills and Savannah Johnson and Juliana Rodriguez added nine kills each. Lydia Headley led the defense with 23 digs.

Elsewhere, Austin Waldorf swept St. Gerard Catholic 25-21, 25-15, 25-20. Standout Risa Olson had 22 kills, eight digs and an ace while Charlotte Brenner collected nine kills and five digs. Daisy Palmer spread the ball with 31 assists, served four aces and added 13 digs. Waldorf meets Bracken Christian this Saturday at 3 p.m. at San Marcos Academy in a TAPPS regional final.

Wimberley avenged its only district loss by beating Boerne 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 16-14 to force a tie for first with the Greyhounds. Those teams will likely meet in a playoff-seeding game Friday night for the top spot.

Liberty Hill swept Taylor on the road 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 to wrap up the Panthers' eighth consecutive district championship. Coach Gretchen Peterson's squad went 10-0 in 27-4A and have won 50th consecutive district matches dating back to 2015.

"Numbers are nice, but they don't mean anything to us," said junior hitter Kindsee Escamilla, who led the Panthers with nine kills and added three aces. "We're gearing up for what we want to be a long run in the playoffs."

Liberty Hill has been to the state tournament three times in five seasons and are eyeing a return trip.

Junior teammate Lilli Wilkins, who added five kills, agreed.

"That's right," she said. "We want to continue playing hard and for each other and eventually come home with a state championship."

In District 18-5A, first-place Georgetown swept second-place East View 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 to claim the title.

Editor’s note: The original version of this story was edited to correct the winner of the Leander/Hendrickson match