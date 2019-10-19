Del Valle showed it could move the football against Westlake's vaunted defense. For openers, junior quarterback Jace Wilson passed for 187 yards in the first half. But Del Valle's offensive might only served to prove how difficult it is to overcome the totality of the Chaparrals, who rolled to a 69-31 homecoming win on Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.

In improving to 6-1 and 4-1 in District 25-6A, Westlake shook off the effects from last week's one-point loss to Lake Travis to regain its footing in a district race featuring Lake Travis and surprising Hays. The Chaparrals never trailed in the game, scored on a safety on Del Valle's opening drive, and held a comfortable 34-10 halftime lead. What's more, the Chaps, after being outgained by the Cardinals in the first half, tightened up their defense and scored 35 consecutive points before allowing another Del Valle score late in the third quarter.

"It was 34-10 at halftime, and we put the pedal to the medal a little bit," said Westlake coach Todd Dodge, who said the program dedicated to game to Ken Dabbs, Westlake's first-ever football coach and athletic director and longtime UT recruiting coordinator who passed away this week. "While the game was in balance, I was proud of the way our defense got it together and brought a lot more pressure on the quarterback. Hat's off to Del Valle. They've got some really good players."

Westlake sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik made the start and tossed three of his four touchdowns passes in the first half. He threw two each to freshman Jaden Greathouse and senior Ryan Lindley, who converted three of his six receptions into touchdowns (Lindley also caught one from senior quarterback Drew Willoughby).

So while Del Valle (5-3, 3-3 in 25-6A) unveiled an impressive offense, led by Wilson's aerial attack, the Cardinals were always playing in catch-up mode.

Leading 12-3, Westlake's opportunistic defense pounced when Wilson, after completing passes for two first downs, went to the well once too often. Sophomore linebacker Hunter Henault intercepted Wilson's offering near the sideline and sprinted 53 yards for a pick-six interception return to make the score 19-3 with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Aided by a pass interference penalty, Klubnik capped another scoring drive when, following a play fake, he drilled a 12-yard pass to Lindley for a 27-3 lead following Klubnik's conversion run.

Del Valle pulled within 27-10 on senior Tavierre Dunlap's 10-yard scoring run. The Cardinals' drive featured a 36-yard strike from Wilson (306 passing yards) to sophomore receiver Caleb Burton.

"We can move the ball. We definitely proved we can move the ball against anybody," Dunlap, who rushed for three touchdowns against Westlake. "It's just a matter of executing, getting in the end zone, and doing that consistently."

Klubnik answered with another touchdown pass late in the first half on a 7 yarder to Greathouse in the corner of the end zone.

Willoughby entered midway into the third quarter, but not before Klubnik directed two more scoring drives resulting in a 56-yard pass to Lindley and a 60-yard run Jackson Coker run.

For the game, Klubnik passed for 164 yards and rushed for 27 more.

Dodge said all three of his primary quarterbacks will continue to see playing time. Senior Kirkland Michaux was in concussion protocol and didn't play.

"He got better as it went on," Dodge said of Klubnik. He's still young. He looked like that a little bit early. But he settled down and really threw some nice balls. That ball he threw to Lindley for the touchdown pass in the third quarter, he dropped it right there. I'm proud of the way Drew Willoughby came in and he got a chance to get some reps."