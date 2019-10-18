There was no hangover for LBJ.

On the field six days after a gut-wrenching loss to Dripping Springs where they lost on a touchdown pass in the game’s final seconds, the Jaguars got back on track Thursday by blasting Crockett 65-0 in a District 12-5A Division I game at Burger Stadium.

“With it being a short week and coming off last week’s loss, I was satisfied with our execution,” LBJ coach Jahmal Fenner said. “I felt like the kids responded well in practice, and for what we needed to install for this week and rep, I felt like they executed it tonight.”

LBJ (5-2, 3-1 District 12-5A DI) was exceptional on offense and special teams as quarterback Hunter Scott completed 13 of 15 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns and three different players had punt returns for touchdowns.

But it was defense where the Jaguars were most impressive, as they held Crockett (2-5, 1-3) to 53 yards of total offense and four first downs, most of which came during the fourth quarter.

“Early on, the starters did well, so we put some of our younger guys in during the second half to see what they can do, and they kept the shutout,” LBJ senior defensive end Gabriel Smith said. “This was good for all of us. I think we all needed it after a good week of practice. This boosts our confidence a bit going forward.”

The game's outcome was never in doubt.

Sean Fresch crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run to start the scoring early in the first quarter, then his 56-yard punt return and Andrew Mukuba’s 49-yard punt return gave the Jaguars a 21-0 lead.

Scott threw a 34-yard strike to Danny Davis for LBJ’s lone score in the second before touchdown passes of 27 yards to Mukuba and 4 yards to Lamael Hicks sandwiched Da’vonte Sheff's 29-yard punt return for a TD in the third.

Anthony Haynes -- who finished with 111 yards rushing -- reached the end zone from the 11 and 47 while Gerardo Benitez kicked a 27-yard field goal in the fourth to reach the game’s final tally.

It’s unlikely the Jaguars will be challenged again until their season finale against Seguin, but Fenner noted there’s still plenty of work to be done until then, not the least of which is clinching a playoff spot.

“We just want to develop kids,” he said. “With our upperclassmen and starters, we want to execute, and when our younger kids get an opportunity to play, I want to make sure we develop those kids and get them reps so we can get some quality depth.”

And LBJ isn’t out of the district title race yet, as district leaders Dripping Springs and Sequin have yet to face each other.

“It’s never over until it’s over,” Fenner said. “There’s still a lot of things that can be done. Even if the district standings stay the way they are now, we still know that we’re going to go in the postseason and (have a chance to make a run).”