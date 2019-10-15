BALLINGER — After falling to Cisco and Anson to begin District 4-3A Division II football action, the Ballinger Bearcats picked up their first league win this past Friday with a 31-0 home triumph over the Bangs Dragons.

The Bearcats (4-2, 1-2) churned out 379 yards — 239 rushing and 140 passing — and turned over the ball just once. The Dragons (3-3, 1-2) finished with just 182 yards of total offense — 123 rushing and 59 passing — while committing a pair of turnovers.

Ballinger — which led 7-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 28-0 heading into the fourth period — received 119 yards passing and a touchdown and 76 yards rushing and another score from quarterback Edgar Nunez.

Cooper Bean rushed for a team-high 94 yards and reached the end zone once, while Weston Rollwitz grabbed five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Vaughn chipped in 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground and completed 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards with an interception.

Bangs quarterback Brayton Wedeman completed 8 of 14 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, while rushing for 46 yards. Ethan Sanchez finished with 67 yards on the ground and two catches for 13 yards. Guy Powell added 10 yards rushing and three catches for 7 yards, while Wesley Mitchell grabbed two receptions for 34 yards and Damien Santillanes caught a 5-yard pass.

The Bearcats will attempt to even their district record Friday night as they host Grape Creek (1-5, 0-3), which is coming off an 8-6 loss to San Angelo TLCA.

Miles 36, Menard 15

MENARD — The Miles Bulldogs opened District 8-2A Division II action with their sixth victory in seven outings this season, a 36-15 triumph over the Menard Yellowjackets.

After a scoreless first period, Miles (6-1, 1-0) opened a 14-7 lead by halftime which grew to 28-7 through three periods.

The Bulldogs generated 460 yards — 284 rushing and 176 passing — against the Menard (1-5, 0-1) defense.

Quarterback Davian Martinez completed 13 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns while adding 86 yards on the ground. Brayden Dunlap rushed for a team-high 177 yards, while Landon Book and Hayden Johnson scored rushing touchdowns.

Book also caught five passes for 31 yards, Brandon Rodriguez caught three passes for 39 yards with a trip to the end zone and Gavin Martinez caught two touchdown passes totaling 59 yards.

On defense, Miles tallied five sacks — two by Dylan Garza and one each by Dunlap, Rodriguez and Christian Gutierrez — and two interceptions — by Davian Martinez and Gavin Martinez.

Miles will attempt to remain unbeaten in district action as it welcomes Eldorado (5-1, 0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 8 Hawley 58, Winters 14

HAWLEY — The Winters Blizzards came up on the short end of their District 3-2A Division I opener against the No. 8 Hawley Bearcats, 58-14, Friday night.

Winters (4-3, 0-1) trailed 16-0 after one quarter and 44-0 at halftime.

The Blizzards surrendered 424 yards — 278 rushing and 146 passing — to Hawley (7-0, 1-0).

Winters will attempt to bounce back against Stamford (4-3, 0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.