The Iowa Wild's Sam Anas and Gerald Mayhew each scored in a shootout to top the Texas Stars 5-4 in Des Moines on Friday night.

The result keeps the Stars winless in the young American Hockey League season, wasting a hat trick by Denis Gurianov.

Iowa and Texas combined for six goals in the second period after Texas took the lead on a goal by Michael Mersch in the first frame.

Will Bitten tied the game early in the second period before Gurianov scored his first goal to make it 2-1.

Nico Sturm tied the game again before Gurianov made it 3-2. Mike Liambas made it 3-3 and Gurianov completed his hat trick later to put Texas up 4-3.

Gerald Mayhew's goal late in the final period forced overtime where neither team broke through.

Gurianov came through again in the shootout, but it wasn't enough as Iowa scored twice.

Tanner Kero had three assists for Texas.

Jake Oettinger couldn't pick up the win, making 34 saves on 38 shots. Kaapo Kahkonen saved 26 of the 30 shots he faced in the win.