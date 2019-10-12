East View scored all its points in the first half before an injury to quarterback Jackson Coulson and downed Bastrop 35-20 in a District 13-5A game at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Patriots scored touchdowns on its first five possessions. The Bears struggled to stop East View’s passing and running game. The loss was Bastrop’s third consecutive after a 3-0 start.

“You can’t allow five straight drives and five touchdowns and beat anybody,” Bastrop coach Todd Patmon said.

Coulson completed 15-of-23 passes for 180 yards. He tossed touchdown passes of 32 yards to Michael Sedwick and 12 yards to Charles Ross. Coulson did not play the second half. One East View official said Coulson was taken to the emergency room.

East View running backs Emarion Brooks and Isaiah Quinton-Jackson each gained 107 yards on 20 and 14 carries, respectively.

Ross scored the game’s first touchdown on a 22-yard reverse. Brooks scored on a 7-yard run with 8:09 left in the second quarter.

With Coulson out of the game, East View (5-1, 2-1 District 13-5A) kept the ball on the ground in the second half.

“They were just trying to get out of the game,” Patmon said.

Bastrop (3-3, 0-3) drove into the red zone twice in the first half but stalled and settled with two field goals from Carlos Martinez of 32 and 25 yards.

“Right now, we are not scoring in the red zone, plain and simple,” Patmon said. “You can’t trade field goals for touchdowns.”

Bastrop’s Keylin Hodge took a short kickoff and sped along the left sideline, scoring a 70-yard touchdown with 7:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Bastrop quarterback Desmond Young scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 5-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

Bastrop’s Tyrin Smith gained 69 yards on six carries but departed the game in the second quarter with an injury and didn’t return. Bastrop running backs Jaden Albritton and Jacob Reece also left the game with injuries.

Young broke a 40-yard gain in the second half and almost scored.

Hodge and East View’s Peyton Adams were ejected on the same play in the fourth quarter. Soon after, East View coach Jerod Fikac walked off the field. No one from East View would comment on Fikac’s status. He was unavailable for comment after the game.