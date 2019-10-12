Estacado’s smothering defense and big-play offense carried the No. 4 Matadors to a 56-3 win over Borger on Friday in a District 2-4A Division I opener for both teams at PlainsCapital Park.

Jermiah Dobbins rushed for 163 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Matadors, while Jay’Lon Dobbins passed for 193 yards in the rout.

Estacado improved to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in district for the season, while Borger fell to 1-6 and 0-1 in district play.

Estacado’s relentless pressure wore down the Borger offense and shut down speedy Borger quarterback Camden Hernandez, allowing the visitors a field goal on their opening possession but pitching a shutout from then on. That defensive effort earned praise from Matador coach Joe Cluley.

“I thought our defense did a great job all night,” Cluley said. “We held them to a field goal after they got down close to the goal line on that first possession, and that set the tone. I thought the defensive effort was great.”

The Matador defense tallied four first-half sacks or tackles for losses against Hernandez, with linebackers Jerry Davis and Kal Glaspie providing two of the sacks. Fittingly, the game ended on an interception by Estacado’s Zacause Williams to close things out.

Safety Alijah Willard’s 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second half was another defensive highlight for the Matadors.

The Matadors scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, and the scoring started on Estacado’s second play from scrimmage when Jay’Lon Dobbins connected with Jermiah Dobbins on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

“Usually, it’s our running game that gets us going and sets things up for the passing game, but tonight, Jay’Lon hitting that deep pass to Jermiah helped to open up our running game,” Cluley said. “I feel like we’re getting better each week, and I really like the way we executed tonight. I thought Jay’Lon did a great job running the offense, and I liked the way Colby Sims ran the offense in the second half.”

Jay’Lon Dobbins, Estacado’s 6-foot-2 junior quarterback, said he attributed the Matadors’ offensive success to leadership and effort in preparing for the game.

“It’s been leadership and working hard in practice,” Jay'Lon Dobbins said. “It’s all about leadership. A lot of younger guys on the team are seeing what our leaders are doing. That makes a difference.”

INJURY NOTE

Estacado senior defensive end Jeremiah Essix suffered a leg injury and had to be helped off the field in the second half.

NEXT UP

Estacado will make the 200-mile road trip to Dalhart to continue District 2-4A Division I play against the Wolves.

ESTACADO 56, BORGER 3

Borger;3;0;0;0;—;3

Estacado;14;21;7;14;—;56

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

BOR – Garrett Hannon 22 field goal, 7:43

EST – Jermiah Dobbins 60 pass from Jay’Lon Dobbins (Johnny Gomez kick), 6:54

EST – Alijah Williams 8 pass from Jay’Lon Dobbins (Gomez kick), 3:00

Second Quarter

EST – Jermiah Dobbins 39 run (Gomez kick), 11:35

EST – Kezadrick Murray 9 pass from Jay’Lon Dobbins (Gomez kick), 7:14

EST – Isaiah Diaz 22 run (Gomez kick), 3:05

Third Quarter

EST – Jermiah Dobbins 14 run (Gomez kick), 5:05

Fourth Quarter

EST – Antwoine Jones 2 run (Gomez kick), 7:13

EST – Willard 40 interception return (Gomez kick), 4:51

TEAM STATISTICS

BOR;EST

First Downs;11;20

Rushes-Yards;26-88;30-243

Passing Yards;25 ;193

Att-Comp-Int;6-22-2;9-14-0

Punts-Avg.;6-34.2;0-0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-0

Penalties;8-70;7-72

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Borger, Camden Hernandez 16-45, Levi Condren 10-40, Collier McGill 1-3, Andy Gutierrez 1-0; Estacado, Jermiah Dobbins 18-163, Colby Sims 1-32, Isaiah Diaz 1-22, Antwoine Jones 4-18.

PASSING: Borger, Hernandez 6-21-2, 25 yards; Estacado, Jay’Lon Dobbins 9-14-0, 193 yards.

RECEIVING: Borger, Allan Cardenas 3-12, Zion Haynes 1-7, Collier McGill 1-3, Hunter Wilkinson 1-3; Estacado, Isaiah Diaz 4-63, Kezadrick Murray 3-62, Jermiah Dobbins 1-60, Alijah Willard 1-8.