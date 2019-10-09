CEDAR PARK - Going into an Oct. 8 District 13-6A volleyball match at Vista Ridge, Round Rock sat in fourth place at 5-5 in the district standings, two games behind Vista Ridge.

Now make that one.

The Dragons used a big block game and held off several Vista Ridge comeback attempts to score a a crucial 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 victory. With the win, Round Rock (26-14, 6-5 13-6A) moved to within a game of Vista Ridge (21-18, 7-4) in district play.

Coach Diane Watson’s Round Rock team had 10 total blocks, including five (two solo and three block-assists) from senior Alana Sellers and six (one solo and five block-assists) from senior Grace Adams, who also had a team-high 32 assists.

“Alana gave us a boost tonight defensively,” Watson said. “She was a big help off the bench. She helped solidify our middle tonight.”

“I knew I had to go in and change the game,” said Sellers, who added five kills. “I was mindful to (get) up for every ball and help with our block effort tonight.”

Vista Ridge coach Holly Lamb felt her team didn’t help their own cause.

“We made too many errors,” Lamb said. “I was happy we were able to come back at times, but we weren’t consistent in our efforts.”

After each team grabbed one of the first two games, Round Rock held a 22-14 lead in Game 3, only to see the Rangers launch an 8-1 run before a block and ace by Sellers gave Round Rock the last two points and close out the game.

Back-to-back blocks by Sellers and Adams pushed the Dragons to a 10-7 lead in Game 4. The two teams then traded scoring runs: Round Rock ran off a 6-1 spurt but the Rangers immediately answered with a 5-1 run of its own. However, the last run belonged to the Dragons, who got two kills in three serves by Malone to close out the match, 25-20.

Junior Emma Gruben led Vista Ridge with 17 kills while freshman teammate Ryleigh Garis dished out 17 assists.