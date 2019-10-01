The Brownwood High tennis team secured second place in the final District 7-4A standings with Monday's 19-0 home victory over Stephenville.

The Lions and Lady Lions will receive a first-round bye and begin playoff action against a yet to be determined foe in the area round Oct. 17-19. Brownwood missed out on back-to-back district championships by one match, falling to Brock, 10-9, in the district opener on Sept. 5.

In the regular season finale against Stephenville, boys doubles wins belonged to No. 1 Oscar Ledezma and James Bautista (6-0, 6-2 over Dylan Jones and Eduardo Briseno), No. 2 Matthew Bundick and Alex Smith (6-2, 6-2 over Nate Berry and Charlie Hughes) and No. 3 Colton Varner and Marcos Lombrano (default).

Chalking up doubles victories in girls action were No. 1 Mckinzie Adkins and Cameron Hall (6-0, 6-0 over Shyla Smith and Ella Sheppard), No. 2 Kaylee Renfroe and Victoria Ramos (6-0, 6-1 over Maci Guay and Molly Orr) and No. 3 Lillian Jonescue and Aaliyah Uvalle (6-1, 6-1 over Scout Tassionne and Kristina Miles).

Brownwood also tallied the mixed doubles win, which was claimed by Peyton Jeffcoats and Lenzi Deluna (6-3, 7-5 over Dylan Jones and Maci Underwood).

Collecting singles victories for the Lions were No. 1 Mo Goff (6-3, 6-1 over Jones), No. 2 Bundick (6-0, 6-1 over Briseno), No. 3 Bautista (6-2, 6-2 over Barry), No. 4 Ledezma (6-2, 6-0 over Nirjal Upadhayay), No. 5 Varner (6-2, 6-0 over Hughes), and No. 6 Smith (default).

Earning singles triumphs for the Lady Lions were No. 1 Adkins (6-0, 6-0 over Smith), No. 2 Renfroe (6-1, 6-0 over Guay), No. 3 Jonescue (6-0, 6-2 over Sheppard), No. 4 Ramos (6-2, 6-1 over Tassionne), No. 5 Uvalle (6-2, 6-1 over Orr) and No. 6 Hall (6-0, 6-0 over Underwood).