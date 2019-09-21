ENNIS — The 3-0 Falcons from North Forney flew into Lions Memorial Stadium on a windy and cool Friday evening, but the well-balanced play (a touchdown in each of the 4 quarters) of Ennis left one of the top opponents in their dDistrict awe-struck, as the Lions proudly roared with a 33-14 victory.

Sophomore running back Devion Beasley got EHS on track after he rambled 66 yards through the middle of the line, landing at the Falcons’ 4-yard line. On the following play from scrimmage, quarterback Collin Drake snuck into the end zone behind his offensive line for the first of his 2 touchdowns (4-yard run and 89-yarder) on the evening to put the Lions in the lead, which they never relinquished. Ennis had gone 80 yards in 4 plays for their first score of the contest.

In the second quarter the Lions and the Falcons traded back-to-back interceptions. First, the North Forney defense pressured the Ennis QB and hit his throwing arm as he released the ball. The outcome was the second interception of the night for Drake. On the following play, however, Stephon Townsend of EHS, returned the favor by picking off one of QB Jacob Acuna’s passes.

North Forney scored midway through the second quarter to put 7 points on the scoreboard. As the halftime buzzer sounded, the score was 14-7, but that’s the closest the Falcons would get.

Outstanding offensive players for Ennis were QB Drake, who had another overall good outing, as he was 12-of-21 passing for 170 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions thrown. Slot receiver Dyllan Santos made good on a 40-yard pass play in the third quarter, and then Laylon Spencer made a remarkable “circus catch” in the end zone, a 37-yard grab in the closing quarter of play.

Kicker Angel Aguilar tacked-on two field goals in the second half, one from 39 yards out and the other from 22 yards, to boost the Lions to their final tally.

The Lion defense seemed to make some needed adjustments at halftime, which resulted in more trouble for the Falcons -- with stand-out performances by Ashton McGraw, Jarveon Williams, and Dane Vernor.

Ennis (3-1) will be traveling to Terrell next Friday night, with a 2-0 win-streak in district play. The Tigers’ record currently stands at 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district.

Stats:

Passing:

C. Drake 12-21-170-2-2

Rushing:

C. Drake 15-137-2

D. Beasley 8 -78- 0

Receiving:

L Spencer 3-79-1

D. Santos 3-49-1