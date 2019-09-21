After facing two of the area’s top defensive teams the past two weeks, Cedar Ridge got its offense on track as the Raiders posted a 49-27 District 13-6A triumph over Leander at Bible Stadium Friday night.

For the game, Cedar Ridge finished with 502 yards, 320 on the ground and 182 via the airways.

While racking up 376 yards in the opening half, Cedar Ridge raced to a 35-13 halftime lead behind the legs of Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn accounted for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half as Cedar Ridge evened its season record at 2-2, 1-1 in district action.

“Our mindset was just to get back on track, play our game and execute like the coaches expect, and we did that tonight,” said Vaughn, a Kansas State commit.

Vaughn opened the scoring with a 10-yard scoring burst up the middle to cap the Raiders’ opening drive.

After the Lions evened the score, Vaughn quickly put the visitors in front for good as he scampered 79 yards on the first play after the kickoff.

Vaughn’s third scoring jaunt before intermission covered 80 yards to put Cedar Ridge up 28-13.

Devon Turner contributed a pair of TD catches for Cedar Ridge, hauling in a 67-yard pass from Jalen Brown in the second stanza and 42-yarder from Brown in the third quarter.

Brown finished with 136 yards passing on three completions, while Turner matched Brown’s two scoring passes as he accumulated 150 yards through the air.

While struggling with its passing game, Leander turned to Xavier Dotson to generate the offense.

The senior running back finished with 200 yards on 26 carries and four scores. His scoring runs covered 46, 28, six and one yards as Leander fell to 0-4, 0-2.

Cedar Ridge will face Stony Point next week while Leander visits Hendrickson at the Pfield.