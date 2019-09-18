Tarleton Volleyball will open Lone Star Conference play this week as the No. 11-ranked team in the nation after the poll was released by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Texans are coming off a 2-2 week after playing in the Colorado Premier Challenge. The Texans took down tournament host Metro State and No. 12 Central Missouri over the weekend. Tarleton has now been ranked in 32 straight AVCA polls dating back to the final poll of the 2016 season.

The Texans (5-3) are the highest ranked LSC team in the AVCA poll. Texas A&M-Commerce is the only other LSC team ranked, with the Lions coming in at 20th in the poll. Angelo State also received votes in the poll. Cal State-San Bernardino, who the Texans played on Sept. 7 when they were ranked No. 2, moves up the No. 1 spot.

In just eight matches so far this season, Tarleton has faced five ranked teams (2, 12, 14, 15, 19). Last season, the Texans only played three ranked matches in the regular season.