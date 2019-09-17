Stephenville High School senior football player Austin Stidham continues to be one of the top defensive performers for the Yellow Jackets, but he sees his most significant improvement this year as a team leader.

“My leadership has improved the most,” said Stidham, a 6-1 205-pound defensive end and fullback in his second season on the varsity. “It’s better because I can lift the other teammates up when they need it.”

In Stephenville’s 34-0 homecoming win over Abilene Wylie Friday night, Stidham recorded 2.5 quarterback sacks, two hurries and seven tackles. In a correction from last week, Stidham was inadvertently omitted from being mentioned among the top SHS tacklers in the Sept. 6 win over Everman, when he tied for third among the Yellow Jackets with 10 tackles. He had four solo stops, six assists and one tackle for a loss.

In the season opener against Argyle, Stidham posted seven tackles, with two behind the line and two quarterback hurries.

Stidham, who is on the A/B honor roll, said his favorite subject is algebra 3, and he also enjoys government.

He’s been active in team roping since he was about 13, and still practices that when he has time. His father, Robbie, is retired from PRCA bull riding, but is still active in roping.

Here are a few questions to help you get to know Austin Stidham a little better:

Q: What was your reaction to the team having such a dominant win over Class 5A school?

A: It was great. We’ve beaten them every year since my freshman year. It was really good to close that out. It was really exciting.”

Q: What have you and the rest of the team learned about yourselves through the first three games this season?

A: I think we learned we’re warriors. We don’t ever stop, and we work hard. I think that’s what everybody (playing the Yellow Jackets) should worry about.

Q: Do you already have college plans?

A: I’m just waiting it out and see how everything turns out.

Q: Do you want to play football in college?

A: If the opportunity presents itself.

Q: Which college are you most interested in?

A: I really like TCU. I think it’s a really good place.

Q: What are your long-range goals?

A: I want to major in business and maybe create my own business or work my way up.