ROCKPORT — The Alice Coyotes had big moments both offensively and defensively Friday night in what the team’s most impressive victory so far this season.



Alice outplayed Rockport-Fulton, 23-15, in Pirates Stadium Friday behind some keys plays on both sides of the ball.



Quarterback Isaiah Aguilar had a brilliant performance. He scored twice on touchdown runs of seven and 11 yards, and he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Moore. Aguilar also connected with Moore on a crucial two-point conversion in the third quarter. More also ran in a two-point conversion in the first quarter.



Aguilar ended the game with 19 carries for 127 yards. He was also 12 of 24 for 192 yards in passing.



Junior Jacob Guzman led Alice in receiving with seven catches for 80 yards. Ryan Salas had one catch for 67 yards. Moore had two catches for 31. Running back Marshall Mack had six carries for 22 yards.



The Alice defense disrupted Rockport-Fulton’s gameplan throughout the game. While the Pirates did total 307 yards of offense, the Coyotes managed to stop key drives and protect the end zone when it mattered most.



One of the biggest stops came just before halftime. The Pirates managed to drive into the Coyotes' end of the field. They reached the 1 yard-line on a pass from quarterback, Garrett Loudermilk to Ty Harder with seconds left before the half, but their try into the end zone on a quarterback-keeper was stopped by Alice just short of the goal line.



Later in the fourth quarter, with the Pirates trailing, 23-15, the Coyotes twice stopped fourth-down tries.



The Coyotes are idle this week before beginning District 29-5A play the following week in Memorial Stadium against Tuloso-Midway.



The Pirates dropped to 1-2 for the season. Rockport-Fulton faces Goliad on the road Friday.