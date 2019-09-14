High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Sept. 12-14 for the Ellis County area, and schedules for the weekend of Sept. 17-19:
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
Mans. Summit 0-0 3-0 122 34
DeSoto 0-0 2-0 90 41
M. Lake Ridge 0-0 2-1 121 143
Waxahachie 0-0 1-2 104 122
Cedar Hill 0-0 1-2 113 102
Mansfield 0-0 1-2 70 89
S. Gr. Prairie 0-0 1-2 66 91
Grand Prairie 0-0 0-3 19 93
Thursday, Sept. 12
Keller 22, Grand Prairie 7
Friday, Sept. 13
Flower Mound Marcus 55, Waxahachie 38
Mansfield Summit 33, Mesquite Poteet 21
Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 7
Cedar Hill 49, Mesquite Horn 21
Lancaster 42, South Grand Prairie 27
Mansfield Timberview 64, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31
Saturday, Sept. 14
DeSoto vs. Dallas Bishop Dunne at Sprague Stadium, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
DeSoto at Waxahachie*
Cedar Hill at Grand Prairie*
South Grand Prairie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*
Mansfield Summit at Mansfield*
---
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Midlothian 1-0 3-0 146 27
Burleson 1-0 3-0 135 81
Aledo 1-0 2-1 183 90
Everman 1-0 1-2 67 45
Cleburne 0-0 2-0 97 41
Burl. Cent. 0-1 2-1 117 118
Waco Univ. 0-1 2-1 103 94
Joshua 0-1 0-3 75 193
Arl. Seguin 0-1 0-3 33 126
Friday, Sept. 13
Midlothian 65, Joshua 7*
Burleson 52, Waco University 13*
Everman 44, Arlington Seguin 6*
Aledo 63, Burleson Centennial 30*
(Cleburne bye)
Friday, Sept. 20
Midlothian at Arl. Seguin*
Burleson at Joshua*
Cleburne at Waco University*
Everman at Burleson Centennial*
(Aledo bye)
---
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
D. Kimball 0-0 3-0 108 41
Red Oak 0-0 2-1 172 119
D. Adamson 0-0 2-1 97 45
So. Oak Cliff 0-0 2-1 86 80
Seagoville 0-0 2-1 82 76
D. Spruce 0-0 1-2 54 92
D. Jefferson 0-0 0-3 33 158
D. Conrad 0-0 0-3 25 151
Thursday, Sept. 12
Carr. Ranchview 47, Dallas Spruce 14
Dallas Hillcrest 65, Dallas Conrad 0
FW Polytechnic 62, Dallas Jefferson 0
Friday, Sept. 13
Red Oak 68, Frisco Heritage 23
Seagoville 28, Dallas Samuell 3
Dallas Kimball 52, Irving 20
Dallas Roosevelt 31, Dallas Adamson 14
South Oak Cliff 61, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Friday, Sept. 20
Red Oak at South Oak Cliff*
Dallas Adamson at Seagoville*
Dallas Kimball at Dallas Jefferson*
Dallas Conrad at Dallas Spruce*
---
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 1-0 2-1 104 68
North Forney 1-0 3-0 158 41
Corsicana 1-0 2-1 81 75
Terrell 1-0 1-2 43 88
Royse City 0-0 2-0 65 21
Greenville 0-1 1-2 89 70
Forney 0-1 1-2 52 118
Sulphur Spgs. 0-1 0-3 57 102
Kaufman 0-1 0-3 24 142
Friday, Sept. 13
Ennis 49, Kaufman 14*
North Forney 57, Forney 10*
Terrell 15, Sulphur Springs 13*
Corsicana 20, Greenville 7*
(Royse City bye)
Friday, Sept. 20
North Forney at Ennis*
Terrell at Forney*
Kaufman at Corsicana*
Royse City at Sulphur Springs*
(Greenville bye)
---
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mabank 0-0 3-0 91 17
Wax. Life 0-0 2-1 124 89
Quinlan Ford 0-0 2-1 130 90
Athens 0-0 2-1 86 75
Crandall 0-0 2-1 74 48
Mid. Heritage 0-0 1-2 119 95
Friday, Sept. 13
Decatur 41, Mid. Heritage 28
Wax. Life 40, Kemp 0
Quinlan Ford 48, Ferris 41
Fairfield 45, Athens 25
Crandall 27, Paris North Lamar 6
Mabank 17, Wills Point 14
Thursday, Sept. 19
Quinlan Ford at FW Western Hills
Friday, Sept. 20
Stephenville at Mid. Heritage
Nevada Community at Wax. Life
Ferris at Athens
Crandall at Dallas Carter
Mabank at Canton
---
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Godley 0-0 3-0 134 20
Ferris 0-0 1-2 89 106
Hillsboro 0-0 1-2 76 91
Venus 0-0 0-3 52 158
Glen Rose 0-0 0-3 47 127
Friday, Sept. 13
Quinlan Ford 48, Ferris 41
Godley 36, West 14
Springtown 54, Glen Rose 16
Grandview 62, Venus 6
Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24
Friday, Sept. 20
Ferris at Athens
Godley at FW Castleberry
Sunnyvale at Glen Rose
Troy at Hillsboro
Dallas Pinkston at Venus
---
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Grandview 0-0 3-0 145 37
Whitney 0-0 3-0 136 27
Maypearl 0-0 2-1 85 57
McGregor 0-0 2-1 118 95
Groesbeck 0-0 1-2 55 73
Teague 0-0 0-2 36 89
West 0-0 0-3 34 120
Friday, Sept. 13
Clifton 45, Maypearl 0
Godley 36, West 14
Grandview 62, Venus 6
Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24
Rogers 53, McGregor 20
Groesbeck 22, Marlin 19
(Teague bye)
Friday, Sept. 20
FW Christian at Maypearl
Grandview at Malakoff
Eustace at Groesbeck
Clifton at McGregor
Whitney at Robinson
Brownsboro at West
Teague at Lorena
---
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 0-0 3-0 110 44
Mildred 0-0 3-0 121 96
Buffalo 0-0 2-1 108 101
Scurry-Rosser 0-0 2-1 97 104
Bloom. Grove 0-0 2-1 93 35
Rice 0-0 2-1 82 60
Edgewood 0-0 2-1 76 103
Gateway Char. 0-0 0-3 38 144
Friday, Sept. 13
Palmer 33, Millsap 30
Italy 28, Blooming Grove 13
Life Oak Cliff 40, Gateway Charter 14
Buffalo 46, Groveton 36
Crawford 28, Rice 7
Grand Saline 51, Scurry-Rosser 18
Edgewood 48, Lone Oak 28
Mildred 39, Kerens 20
Friday, Sept. 20
(No games scheduled)
---
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Bruceville-Eddy 0-0 2-1 98 109
Riesel 0-0 1-2 88 55
Italy 0-0 1-2 61 70
Bosqueville 0-0 1-2 88 120
Itasca 0-0 1-2 64 58
Axtell 0-0 1-2 40 111
Moody 0-0 0-3 34 161
Friday, Sept. 13
Italy 28, Blooming Grove 13
Jarrell 37, Riesel 34
Itasca 46, Frost 18
Thorndale 69, Axtell 0
Bosqueville 60, Waco Reicher 12
Hamilton 56, Moody 14
Bruceville-Eddy 31, Chilton 13
Friday, Sept. 20
Italy at Marlin
Dallas Inspired Vision at Itasca
Moody at Meridian
Rogers at Bosqueville
Granger at Bruceville-Eddy
Chilton at Axtell
Riesel at Mart
---
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Milford 0-0 3-0 190 98
Avalon 0-0 3-0 181 77
Penelope 0-0 2-1 114 32
Coolidge 0-0 1-2 125 143
Friday, Sept. 13
Avalon 60, Union Hill 38
Milford 76, Oakwood 54
Abbott 26, Penelope 12
Weatherford Christian 62, Coolidge 54
Friday, Sept. 20
Walnut Springs at Avalon
Gainesville Lone Star North at Milford
Jonesboro at Coolidge
Penelope at Mount Calm
---
*- denotes district games