High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Sept. 12-14 for the Ellis County area, and schedules for the weekend of Sept. 17-19:

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

Mans. Summit 0-0 3-0 122 34

DeSoto 0-0 2-0 90 41

M. Lake Ridge 0-0 2-1 121 143

Waxahachie 0-0 1-2 104 122

Cedar Hill 0-0 1-2 113 102

Mansfield 0-0 1-2 70 89

S. Gr. Prairie 0-0 1-2 66 91

Grand Prairie 0-0 0-3 19 93

Thursday, Sept. 12

Keller 22, Grand Prairie 7

Friday, Sept. 13

Flower Mound Marcus 55, Waxahachie 38

Mansfield Summit 33, Mesquite Poteet 21

Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 7

Cedar Hill 49, Mesquite Horn 21

Lancaster 42, South Grand Prairie 27

Mansfield Timberview 64, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31

Saturday, Sept. 14

DeSoto vs. Dallas Bishop Dunne at Sprague Stadium, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

DeSoto at Waxahachie*

Cedar Hill at Grand Prairie*

South Grand Prairie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*

Mansfield Summit at Mansfield*

---

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Midlothian 1-0 3-0 146 27

Burleson 1-0 3-0 135 81

Aledo 1-0 2-1 183 90

Everman 1-0 1-2 67 45

Cleburne 0-0 2-0 97 41

Burl. Cent. 0-1 2-1 117 118

Waco Univ. 0-1 2-1 103 94

Joshua 0-1 0-3 75 193

Arl. Seguin 0-1 0-3 33 126

Friday, Sept. 13

Midlothian 65, Joshua 7*

Burleson 52, Waco University 13*

Everman 44, Arlington Seguin 6*

Aledo 63, Burleson Centennial 30*

(Cleburne bye)

Friday, Sept. 20

Midlothian at Arl. Seguin*

Burleson at Joshua*

Cleburne at Waco University*

Everman at Burleson Centennial*

(Aledo bye)

---

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

D. Kimball 0-0 3-0 108 41

Red Oak 0-0 2-1 172 119

D. Adamson 0-0 2-1 97 45

So. Oak Cliff 0-0 2-1 86 80

Seagoville 0-0 2-1 82 76

D. Spruce 0-0 1-2 54 92

D. Jefferson 0-0 0-3 33 158

D. Conrad 0-0 0-3 25 151

Thursday, Sept. 12

Carr. Ranchview 47, Dallas Spruce 14

Dallas Hillcrest 65, Dallas Conrad 0

FW Polytechnic 62, Dallas Jefferson 0

Friday, Sept. 13

Red Oak 68, Frisco Heritage 23

Seagoville 28, Dallas Samuell 3

Dallas Kimball 52, Irving 20

Dallas Roosevelt 31, Dallas Adamson 14

South Oak Cliff 61, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Friday, Sept. 20

Red Oak at South Oak Cliff*

Dallas Adamson at Seagoville*

Dallas Kimball at Dallas Jefferson*

Dallas Conrad at Dallas Spruce*

---

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Ennis 1-0 2-1 104 68

North Forney 1-0 3-0 158 41

Corsicana 1-0 2-1 81 75

Terrell 1-0 1-2 43 88

Royse City 0-0 2-0 65 21

Greenville 0-1 1-2 89 70

Forney 0-1 1-2 52 118

Sulphur Spgs. 0-1 0-3 57 102

Kaufman 0-1 0-3 24 142

Friday, Sept. 13

Ennis 49, Kaufman 14*

North Forney 57, Forney 10*

Terrell 15, Sulphur Springs 13*

Corsicana 20, Greenville 7*

(Royse City bye)

Friday, Sept. 20

North Forney at Ennis*

Terrell at Forney*

Kaufman at Corsicana*

Royse City at Sulphur Springs*

(Greenville bye)

---

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Mabank 0-0 3-0 91 17

Wax. Life 0-0 2-1 124 89

Quinlan Ford 0-0 2-1 130 90

Athens 0-0 2-1 86 75

Crandall 0-0 2-1 74 48

Mid. Heritage 0-0 1-2 119 95

Friday, Sept. 13

Decatur 41, Mid. Heritage 28

Wax. Life 40, Kemp 0

Quinlan Ford 48, Ferris 41

Fairfield 45, Athens 25

Crandall 27, Paris North Lamar 6

Mabank 17, Wills Point 14

Thursday, Sept. 19

Quinlan Ford at FW Western Hills

Friday, Sept. 20

Stephenville at Mid. Heritage

Nevada Community at Wax. Life

Ferris at Athens

Crandall at Dallas Carter

Mabank at Canton

---

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Godley 0-0 3-0 134 20

Ferris 0-0 1-2 89 106

Hillsboro 0-0 1-2 76 91

Venus 0-0 0-3 52 158

Glen Rose 0-0 0-3 47 127

Friday, Sept. 13

Quinlan Ford 48, Ferris 41

Godley 36, West 14

Springtown 54, Glen Rose 16

Grandview 62, Venus 6

Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24

Friday, Sept. 20

Ferris at Athens

Godley at FW Castleberry

Sunnyvale at Glen Rose

Troy at Hillsboro

Dallas Pinkston at Venus

---

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Grandview 0-0 3-0 145 37

Whitney 0-0 3-0 136 27

Maypearl 0-0 2-1 85 57

McGregor 0-0 2-1 118 95

Groesbeck 0-0 1-2 55 73

Teague 0-0 0-2 36 89

West 0-0 0-3 34 120

Friday, Sept. 13

Clifton 45, Maypearl 0

Godley 36, West 14

Grandview 62, Venus 6

Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24

Rogers 53, McGregor 20

Groesbeck 22, Marlin 19

(Teague bye)

Friday, Sept. 20

FW Christian at Maypearl

Grandview at Malakoff

Eustace at Groesbeck

Clifton at McGregor

Whitney at Robinson

Brownsboro at West

Teague at Lorena

---

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Palmer 0-0 3-0 110 44

Mildred 0-0 3-0 121 96

Buffalo 0-0 2-1 108 101

Scurry-Rosser 0-0 2-1 97 104

Bloom. Grove 0-0 2-1 93 35

Rice 0-0 2-1 82 60

Edgewood 0-0 2-1 76 103

Gateway Char. 0-0 0-3 38 144

Friday, Sept. 13

Palmer 33, Millsap 30

Italy 28, Blooming Grove 13

Life Oak Cliff 40, Gateway Charter 14

Buffalo 46, Groveton 36

Crawford 28, Rice 7

Grand Saline 51, Scurry-Rosser 18

Edgewood 48, Lone Oak 28

Mildred 39, Kerens 20

Friday, Sept. 20

(No games scheduled)

---

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

Bruceville-Eddy 0-0 2-1 98 109

Riesel 0-0 1-2 88 55

Italy 0-0 1-2 61 70

Bosqueville 0-0 1-2 88 120

Itasca 0-0 1-2 64 58

Axtell 0-0 1-2 40 111

Moody 0-0 0-3 34 161

Friday, Sept. 13

Italy 28, Blooming Grove 13

Jarrell 37, Riesel 34

Itasca 46, Frost 18

Thorndale 69, Axtell 0

Bosqueville 60, Waco Reicher 12

Hamilton 56, Moody 14

Bruceville-Eddy 31, Chilton 13

Friday, Sept. 20

Italy at Marlin

Dallas Inspired Vision at Itasca

Moody at Meridian

Rogers at Bosqueville

Granger at Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton at Axtell

Riesel at Mart

---

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Milford 0-0 3-0 190 98

Avalon 0-0 3-0 181 77

Penelope 0-0 2-1 114 32

Coolidge 0-0 1-2 125 143

Friday, Sept. 13

Avalon 60, Union Hill 38

Milford 76, Oakwood 54

Abbott 26, Penelope 12

Weatherford Christian 62, Coolidge 54

Friday, Sept. 20

Walnut Springs at Avalon

Gainesville Lone Star North at Milford

Jonesboro at Coolidge

Penelope at Mount Calm

---

*- denotes district games