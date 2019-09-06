The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped game two of the Texas League South Division championship series 4-1 to the Midland RockHounds in front of 5,465 at Hodgetown to fall behind 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

Edward Olivares led the Sod Poodles offensively, plating Amarillo's only run of the night with his solo home run. Jacob Nix tossed five strong innings in his first rehab start with Amarillo from the parent club San Diego Padres, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

In the top of the third inning, Midland scored first with one run on three hits to take a 1-0 lead. The RockHounds opened the inning with three straight singles to load the bases. Brallan Perez then worked a walk to score the lone run for Midland before Nix battled through the next three batters with a fielder's choice groundout and two strikeouts to strand the runners.

Midland tacked on another run in the fourth inning when Greg Deichmann hit a solo home run to right field to make it a 2-0 contest.

In the top of the sixth, the Hounds continued their momentum, plating two runs on three hits started by Edwin Diaz's leadoff double to left-center field. Deichmann then followed with a two-run home run to left field to stretch their lead to 4-0.

Amarillo cut the Midland lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning when Olivares hit a solo home run to left-center field.

The Sod Poodles found a rhythm in the bottom of the eighth, trailing by three. With two outs, after Ivan Castillo reached on an error and Luis Torrens was hit by a pitch, the tying run Hudson Potts came up to the plate, but he struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

The Sod Poodles had a runner on every inning except one frame, finishing the night going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine on base.

The Sod Poodles head to Midland to continue the series on Friday at Security Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.