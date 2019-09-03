D2Football.com has ranked Tarleton No. 5 to open the season in its Top 25 preseason poll.

The Texans are one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the poll, with Texas A&M-Commerce ranked No. 13 and Midwestern State No. 18. D2Football.com is an unofficial poll. However, the Texans have been ranked in three unofficial preseason polls: D2Sports (4th), D2Football (5th), College Football America (13th). Tarleton is officially ranked No. 7 to open the season in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll.

In 2018, the Texans went undefeated in the regular season, going 10-0 to capture the program's first outright Lone Star Conference championship. The Texans advanced three rounds in the NCAA Division II playoffs to the Super Region 4 Championship game, ending the season 12-1 and established a program record for wins in a season.

The Texans will open the season at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. The home opener at the newly renovated Memorial Stadium will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.