The good and the not so good were on display for the Amarillo Sod Poodles on their final Saturday night game of the year against the Arkansas Travelers at Hodgetown.

What was good was that the Sod Poodles scored the final six runs of the game against Arkansas and got the tying run to the plate. The bad was that it never came across, as the Poodles fell 9-7.

More not-so-good was that the Amarillo pitchers continued a recent string of hit and miss performances. That was reflected in a six-run fifth inning by the Travelers which gave them a 9-1 lead from which the Sod Poodles (71-65) never recovered.

Yet, with the Texas League South Division playoffs coming up and the Sod Poodles able to clinch the second half title with the magic number of two (total of Amarillo wins and Midland losses), it's a good thing they've been showing some competitive fire. That's been the team's late-inning offensive calling card most of the season, especially at home.

So that's why Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman chose to see the glass as half-full.

"I'm proud of how these guys fought back," Wellman said.

A night after the Sod Poodles cut loose at the plate in a 15-6 win over the Travelers (80-56) to open the final home series of the regular season, they never held the lead in the second game. Evan White's RBI single off Ronald Bolanos gave the Travelers a 1-0 lead in the first.

That was all Bolanos gave up, though, as he took a hard-luck loss. He only pitched one inning as the Sod Poodles are looking to set up their rotation for the playoffs starting Wednesday at Hodgetown against the Midland RockHounds.

After Nick Kuzia pitched the second inning and gave up a run, left-hander Aaron Leasher came on to make his Class AA debut in the third inning with the Sod Poodles. Leasher retired the side in order that first inning, but it was rough sledding after that.

Mike Ahmed hit a solo home run off Leasher in the fourth (countering a solo blast by Amarillo's Hudson Potts in the second) which made it 3-1. Then in the fifth, Leasher gave up back-to-back singles to open the inning. After that, though, the Travelers didn't need to make contact to score runs.

Leasher walked four straight batters with one out, bringing home three runs before giving way to Dauris Valdez with the score 6-1. Valdez gave up a two-run double to Donnie Walton and another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-1.

That was the last the Travelers would score on the Sod Poodles, though. Valdez had his usual stellar outing, pitching 2 2/3 shutout innings while striking out six, and Blake Rogers and position player Brad Zunica both followed by throwing scoreless innings.

The Sod Poodles chipped away, and cut the lead to 9-4 heading into the ninth. They immediately got to Arkansas reliever Aaron Fletcher, as Potts led off the inning with a single and went to third on Kyle Overstreet's double.

With one out, Buddy Reed's groundout scored Potts and cut it to 9-5. Then Ivan Castillo lined a two-run double to right-center to cut it to 9-7 and bring up Edward Olivares, the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, as the tying run.

Olivares made good contact the other way, but his line drive was right at right fielder Dom Thompson-Williams to end the game.

Travelers 9, Sod Poodles 7

Arkansas ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Walton ss 4 1 2 3 Trammell cf 4 1 1 1

Kelenic lf 4 1 1 0 Castillo 2b 5 0 2 3

White 1b 5 1 2 1 Olivares rf 5 0 1 0

Lewis dh 4 0 0 0 Miller dh 3 0 0 0

Cowan 2b 4 1 1 0 Torrens c 4 0 1 0

Raleigh c 4 1 0 1 Potts 3b 4 2 2 1

Liberato cf 4 2 2 1 Overstreet 1b 4 1 1 0

Ahmed 3b 4 2 2 2 Giron ss 3 2 1 0

Thompson-Williams rf 4 0 2 0 Reed lf 4 1 1 1

Totals 37 9 12 8 Totals 36 7 10 6

Arkansas 110 160 000 — 9

Amarillo 010 010 203 — 7

E—Liberato. DP—Arkansas 2, Amarillo 1. LOB—Arkansas 8, Amarillo 5. 2B—Walton 2, Liberato, Overstreet, Castillo. 3B—Thompson-Williams. HR—Ahmed (4), Potts (15). SF—Walton. SB—Olivares.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn W, 9-5 5.0 5 2 2 2 5

Anderson 2.0 2 2 0 0 1

Mills 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Fletcher 1.0 3 3 3 1 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Bolanos L, 8-5 1.0 2 1 1 1 2

Kuzia 1.0 2 1 1 1 0

Leasher 2.1 4 7 7 4 1

Valdez 2.2 3 0 0 0 6

Rogers 1.0 0 0 0 0 0

Zunica 1.0 1 0 0 0 0

WP—Fletcher, Valdez. T—3:04. Attn.—7,150.