The Waxahachie High School Varsity girls cross country team finished fourth, and the boys finished 12th at the fifth annual Woodhouse Invitational, held Aug. 24 at Lakeview Camp and Retreat Center.

“Overall the meet went really great,” Waxahachie HS head cross country coach Edward De La Cruz said. “We had over 90 teams, about 2,000 runners and around 6,000 fans.

“The varsity girls team ran against some of the best teams and runners in the state of Texas,” he said. “Overall, I was proud of how they did. It was good to see our freshman Kelley Hearron have such a great time to start off the season. Also having Captain Emma Curry break her own school 5K record with the time of 18:52.8 was amazing.

“The boys also ran against some of the best teams and runners in the state of Texas,” De La Cruz continued. “Overall, I was proud of how they came together and ran such good times. Dakoda Moreno ran a PR of an 18:07.6 and Lucas Moreno ran a PR of 18:15.9.”

Landon Jones also had a PR and competed on the varsity team.

The Woodhouse Invitational gained some national attention on Twitter following the race, as word got out that Fort Worth Paschal High School Senior Whit Dennis clocked a 15:10 time — the second-fastest in the nation.

JV runners and middle school schools also participated in the meet.

“I was really exciting about our JV runners and the PR’s they had; it’s great to know you have so many great runners coming into their own,” De La Cruz said.

He said all of the volunteers made the race, the largest to date, all come together.

“The coaches, parents, volunteers, our athletic director, high school principal, training staff and our fine arts director made the fifth annual Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational the best one yet,” he said.