Cedar Creek overwhelmed undermanned Northeast College Prep 47-0 in the season opener at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Junior quarterback Ty Pruett, starting his first game, completed 12 of 18 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.

“Ty executed good,” Cedar Creek coach Jon Edwards said. “A couple passes got away from him.”

Junior running back Dominica Mojica rushed for 97 yards on 13 carries and scored from the 1- and 2-yard line. Defensive back Ashton Figueroa returned a punt 63 yards in the first quarter for a touchdown.

“He’s an elusive little bugger, a water bug,” Edwards said about Figueroa.

Northeast lost three fumbles. Quarterback David Rivera struggled to receive the snap under center in the slot-T formation.

The Raiders had three first downs and 36 total yards of offense.

“We were physical,” Edwards said about the defense.

Cedar Creek jumped ahead 17-0 in the first quarter. Christian Diaz kicked a 28-yard field goal at the 8:28 mark. Mojica scored from the 1 with 2:35 left. Figueroa juked and broke tackles on his punt return for a touchdown. The Eagles added to more touchdowns in the second on another short run by Mojica and a 24-yard touchdown from Pruett to Kolton Fitzhugh in the flats.

But the Eagles failed to score in the third before adding two touchdowns in the fourth on a 1-yard keeper by Pruett and a 17-yard burst by backup Davin Winston.

“We played better the first half,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to clean up the second half. We’ve got to come out and play to our expectations.”

Wide receiver Javon Livingston caught caught six passes for 44 yards as the Eagles finished with 249 total yards and 20 first downs.