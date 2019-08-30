Class 6A

Tascosa at Abilene High

The Game: Tascosa Rebels (11-4 last season) vs. Abilene High Eagles (5-5), 7:30 p.m., Shotwell Stadium, Abilene.

The Coaches: Ken Plunk, Tascosa. Mike Fullen, Abilene High.

Last Meeting: Tascosa won 13-7 last season at Dick Bivins Stadium.

What to Watch For: This is the "encore" season for the Rebels in that they're following up the most successful season in school history with expectations raised higher than ever. They'll miss running back King Doerue, who's expected to see action as a freshman at Purdue, but quarterback Joseph Plunk has proven a more than capable operator of the flexbone offense, as he's coming off a junior year where he led Tascosa by rushing for 1,706 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, the Rebels won't be quite at full strength, as defensive end LB Moore will be out with a shoulder injury. ... A longtime assistant for the Eagles, Fullen takes over as the head coach this season. Abilene has been a perennial contender most of the last two seasons, but the Eagles have missed the playoffs each of the last two years and have something to prove.

What coach Plunk said: "We've been looking for a way to do things we do like we know we can. Can we move offensively and execute the game plan? The other stuff will take care of itself. Whatever we do, we have to a adjust well on defense. We have a really young defense and last year we had a really experienced defense."

— Lee Passmore

Class 5A

Amarillo High at Frenship

The Game: Amarillo High Sandies (7-4 last season) at Frenship Tigers (3-7), 7 p.m., Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth.

The Coaches: Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High. Jay Northcutt, Frenship.

Last Meeting: Amarillo High won 48-41 last season at Dick Bivins Stadium.

What to Watch For: The Sandies are in their second season in Dunnam's system and the players returning from last season should be prepared to make an impact. They hav a genuine playmaker at receiver in junior Davin Lemmons, who will be the preferred target of junior quarterback Will Maynard, entering his first full season as a starter. With at least one proven starter returning at every position, Amarillo High has the foundation in place for a successful season on both sides of the ball. ... Frenship has struggled with youth the last two seasons after years of success. However, the Tigers showed some improvement last season and with 16 starters returning, they figure to make more progress this season.

What coach Dunnam said: "In the season opener you think you know what kind of team you have but not what you're going up against each week. It's about getting a chance to get going and get this year started. We've got a group of kids who are a year more invested in this program. We want to be able to start the year playing well on defense and operate the running game efficiently."

— Lee Passmore

Class 3A

Bushland at Childress

The Game: Bushland Falcons (8-4 last season) at Childress Bobcats (10-2), 7 p.m., Fair Park Stadium, Childress.

The Coaches: Jimmy Thomas, Bushland. Jason Sims Childress.

Last Meeting: Childress beat Bushland 41-37 last season in Bushland.

What to Watch For: Both teams have reason for optimism entering this game, as has been the case for the past several years. They both return half their starters from teams who won playoff games last season, yet they both enter the season with new quarterbacks. Jared Thomas takes over behind center at Bushland and has solid receivers to throw to in Jake Orcutt and Skyler Jaco. Childress will go with a sophomore at quarterback, Collin Bishop, who'll try to fill the shoes of two-year starter Luke Latimer, now at West Texas A&M. ... This game will be the first time for several players on both teams to see varsity action, so a lot of new faces will look to impress the coaches while vying for playing time the next nine weeks.

What coach Thomas said: "It's the first week and we know we'll probably come out and make mistakes. It's the first time you put out all the special teams at the same time. We know going into Childress it's goiog to be a fight. It's definitely a road game that's going to present a numbers of challenges apart from just playing on the road."

What coach Sims said : "We just want to see that we are competing and getting better every week. We want to see that from the scrimmages to the first ball game that we're progressing. We're hoping we can play solid defense. We're having to replace all our skill positions on offense."

— Lee Passmore

Abernathy at River Road

The Game: Abernathy Antelopes (12-2 last season) at River Road Wildcats (1-9), 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium.

The Coaches: Darrell Daily, Abernathy. Bryan Welps, River Road.

Last Meeting: Abernathy beat River Road 56-15 last season in Abernathy.

What to Watch For: After consecutive 1-9 seasons, the Wildcats open at home with a much more experienced team this season. Quarterback Lance Welps is in his third year as a starter, even though he's just a junior, and he's already established himself as one of the area's top quarterbacks. he leads a contingent of nine returning starters on offense, so River Road might be able to score a lot. ... Abernathy was a Class 3A Division II state quarerfinalist last season and return quarterback Bryson Daily, who accounted 2,575 yards and 42 touchdowns last season.

What coach Welps said: "I want to see that we're ready to play a ballgame and that our minds are where they should be. ou have to make sure things aren't too big for them to handle. We have to do a lot of things right to make sure we win the ball game. (The Antelopes) are a tough opponent."

— Lee Passmore

Class 2A

Highland Park at Booker

The Game: Highland Park Hornets (2-8) at Booker Kiowas (1-8), 7 p.m., Kiowas Stadium.

The Coaches: Wade Wilson, Highland Park. Bruce Munden, Booker.

Last Meeting: Highland Park beat Booker 28-25 last season at home.

What to Watch For: In their second year under Wilson, the Hornets should have more familiarity with the system, especially considering that they return 10 starters from last season one each side of the ball. Look for them to open up things more offensively with Hunter Nicholas at quarterback, now in his fourth year on the varsity. ... Booker struggled even more than Highland Park last season and Munden comes aboard as the new coach. The Kiowas could well use two quarterbacks thsi evening in Ian Guzman, whos tarted last year before he was injured, and Edgar Avila.

What coach Wilson said: "I've got a pretty good veteran bunch. Those first game jitters always result in mistakes you can't prepare for with two scrimmages. Hopefully we can minimize those and be fine. I'd like to see our team play well-rounded football game. I'm always searching for that."

— Lee Passmore

TAPPS Six-man Division I

Sterling City at San Jacinto Christian

The Game: Sterling City Eagles (9-2 last season) at San Jacinto Christian (7-5), 8 p.m., Patriot Field.

The Coaches: Trey Sisco, Sterling City. Matt Tarbutton, San Jacinto.

What to Watch For: The Patriots are a young team who face a major challenge in this game against a perennial power. With only two starters coming back, most of San Jacinto's players will have to learn on the job. The good news is that the Patriots aren't lkely to face a tougher opponent this season. ... There will be a familiar face on the Sterling City sideline. Tye Keith, former head coach at Happy and Valley, is Sterling City's offensive coordinator.

— Lee Passmore