Tarleton baseball head coach Aaron Meade has announced the signing of 21 players to fill out his first recruiting class.

"Our staff is very excited about this year's incoming class and think they will fit in well with a talented group of returners," said Meade. "Offensively, this is a very athletic group that not only has the ability to hit for power but will also be able to really run and help our team be more dynamic. On the mound, we have added some quality arms that will compete to make an impact in the starting rotation and some backend guys that have the ability to shut the door late in games."

Of the 21 players signed by Meade and his coaching staff, three are seniors, 13 are juniors, and five are freshman.

Below is the list of players signed by the Texans:

Seniors

Wade Raburn | OF | University of New Orleans | Aledo, TX

Dean Few | INF | TCU | Sydney, Australia

AJ Wood | RHP | Central Washington | Sacramento, CA

Juniors

Luke Baley | RHP | Lamar University | Magnolia, TX

Ian Groves | C | Paris Junior College | Round Rock, TX

Reed Hamilton | OF | Hill Junior College | League City, TX

Jacob Mattox | RHP | Murray State College | Plano, TX

John Pron | INF | Northeast Texas College | San Antonio, TX

Justin Waltmon | RHP | Hill College | Huffman, TX

Austin Seidel | Cloud County College | New Braunfels, TX

Tyler Thompson | Southern Nazarene | Arlington, TX

Cameron Lang | INF | Hill College | Midlothian, TX

Christian Isenhour | RHP | Coastal Bend College | Austin, TX

John Bridgeman | RHP | Northeast Texas College | Paradise, TX

London Green | OF | Weatherford College | Grapevine, TX

Jace Morgan | C/INF | Eastfield College | Edgewood, TX

Freshman

Garrett Leggett | LHP | Medina Valley HS | Castroville, TX

Kyle Gscheidle | LHP | Guyer HS | Denton, TX

Mason Castleberry | RHP | Stephenville HS | Stephenville, TX

TJ Short | C | Marcus HS | Double Oak, TX

Cole Antonelli | OF | Flower Mound HS | Flower Mound, TX