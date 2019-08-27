The Amarillo Sod Poodles didn't get off to the kind of start they were looking for Monday night in their final homestand of the season against the Tulsa Drillers.

Tulsa had two big innings to take a comfortable lead against the Sod Poodles, who threatened but never fully followed through on it. The result was a 9-2 loss in the first game of an eight-game homestand at Hodgetown to end the regular season.

It bore little resemblance to how the Sod Poodles (69-62) ended their last road trip of the season over the weekend at Arkansas. They got two solid pitching performances for a pair of wins to come back home with some momentum.

Right-hander Jesse Scholtens had some good moments in his five-inning stint on the hill for the Sod Poodles to open the homestand. He struck out nine and didn't walk any.

The bad news was that Scholtens gave up 10 hits before he was lifted in the sixth. He gave up RBI singles to Drew Avans and Omar Estevez in the second and brought home another run on a wild pitch to give the Drillers (73-59) a 3-0 lead.

It wasn't a bad night at the plate for the Poodles, who had 10 hits. Problem was, they left 13 runners on base.

The turning point may have come in the bottom of the fifth when they still trailed only 3-0. They loaded the bases with no outs and had a golden opportunity.

With one out, Hudson Potts drove home a run with an infield single to cut it to 3-1. But that was all the Soddies managed, as they left the bases loaded to end the inning.

Tulsa stopped the uprising when reliever Marshall Kasowski, a West Texas A&M product, struck out Buddy Reed to end the inning.

Scholtens gave up back-to-back singles to start the sixth and was pulled for Nick Kuzia. Errol Robinson greeted Scholtens with a single to bring home a run, then pinch hitter Jared Walker blasted a three-run home run to right to make it 7-1 and put the Drillers in control of the game.

The Sod Poodles scored their only other run in the seventh on an RBI single by Kyle Overstreet.

Potts, Overstreet and Luis Torrens all had two hits for the Sod Poodles. They did this off six Tulsa pitchers.

Tulsa, meanwhile, pounded out 15 hits. Estevez and Connor Wong both had three hits for the Drillers while Donovan Casey, Jordan Procyshen and Robinson had two each.

Drillers 9, Sod Poodles 2

Tulsa ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Avans cf 4 1 1 1 Trammell cf 5 1 2 0

Estevez 2b 5 0 3 1 Castillo ss 4 0 1 0

Parmelee 1b 5 0 1 0 Giron ph-ss 1 0 0 0

Wong 3b 5 1 3 1 Miller 3b 5 0 1 0

Thomas rf 5 0 0 0 Torrens c 5 1 2 0

Casey 5 2 2 0 Potts 2b 5 0 2 1

Procyshen 3 2 2 0 Overstreet 1b 5 0 2 1

Cabrera p 1 0 0 0 Reed rf 3 0 0 0

Crawford p 1 0 0 0 Benson lf 3 0 1 0

Walker ph 1 1 1 3 Scholtens p 2 0 0 0

Spitzbarth p 1 0 0 0 Kuzia p 1 0 0 0

Zunica ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 42 9 15 8 Totals 37 2 10 2

Tulsa 030 004 110 — 9

Amarillo 000 010 100 — 2

E—Reed. LOB—Tulsa 8, Amarillo 13. 2B—Wong, Potts. HR—Walker (13), Wong (6).

Tulsa IP H R ER BB SO

Cabrera 1.2 1 0 0 1 1

Crawford W, 2-0 3.0 6 1 1 1 0

Kasowski 0.1 0 0 0 0 1

Salow 1.0 3 1 1 2 1

Spitzbarth 2.0 0 0 0 0 1

Allie 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Scholtens L, 5-7 5.0 10 5 5 0 9

Kuzia 2.0 3 3 3 0 0

Belen 2.0 2 1 1 2 4

WP—Scholtens. HBP—by Crawford (Castillo). T—3:35. Attn.—4,839.