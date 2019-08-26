DISTRICT 13-6A

An overtime field goal separated defending district champion Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge in 2018, and this year’s battle for the 13-6A title looks equally tight between two loaded squads. Vandegrift has the slightest of edges because a veteran defense should approach last season’s dominance.

Preseason MVP

Cedar Ridge running back Chris “Deuce” Vaughn, a Kansas State pledge, has the dimensions and quickness of a scatback but the power and toughness to carry a heavy workload. Last season, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior with 4.4 speed rushed for 1,926 yards and 20 touchdowns. He could be even better this year.

Games to watch

Vandegrift at Cedar Ridge, Sept. 13: In a jaw-dropper of a district opener, expect another slugfest in a game that Vandegrift won 17-14 last season.

Westwood at Round Rock, Sept. 27: Scoreboard operators may still be catching up from last year’s game, which Round Rock won 51-42. Westwood QB R.J. Martinez will challenge a Dragons’ defense that had had its issues over the past two years.

Hendrickson at Stony Point, Oct. 4: Hendrickson has never missed the playoffs in 11 seasons under Coach Chip Killian, but an inexperienced Hawks’ team must battle to extend that streak. Stony Point looks like a prime contender to leap over Hendrickson in the standings.

Predicted order of finish:

1. Vandegrift

2. Cedar Ridge

3. Round Rock

4. Stony Point

5. Hendrickson

6. Westwood

7. Vista Ridge

8. Leander

9. McNeil

SCOUTING AREA TEAMS

VANDEGRIFT

Coach: Drew Sanders (90-51 overall, 74-36 at Vandegrift, 10th season)

2018: 12-1 (8-0 district)

Postseason: lost to Longview 56-28 in Class 6A Division II regional quarterfinals

Starters returning: 5 offense, 6 defense

Players to watch

LB Jax McCauley, sr., 5-10, 215

QB Dru Dawson, sr., 5-10, 175

DB Tyler Mongauzy, sr., 5-10, 165

WR Trey Mongauzy, sr., 5-10, 170

2018 stats

Averaged 31.2 PPG, allowed 17 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 12-1 (2-1 postseason)

2017: 7-5 (1-1)

2016: 6-6 (1-1)

Overall: 25-12 (4-3)

FYI

Sanders has led the Vipers to six consecutive playoff berths and its first undisputed district title last season. He’s helped maintain the program’s success as it jumped from Class 5A into a Class 6A district that included Westlake and Lake Travis in 2016. … Dawson, the son of former Texas kicker and recently retired NFL kicker Phil Dawson, shared District 13-6A’s co-offensive newcomer of the year honor last season after throwing for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for another 427 yards and five scores. … The Vipers’ defense led the district last season, and this year’s unit could be even better. Vandegrift has all-district players at each level of the defense, including defensive end Trevor Harrison (46 tackles,10 sacks last season), McCauley (156 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss) and Tyler Mongauzy (128 tackles, eight for loss, six pass deflections).

CEDAR RIDGE

Coach: Sam Robinson (25-13 overall, 22-5 at Cedar Ridge, 3rd season)

2018: 9-3 (7-1 district)

Postseason: Lost to The Woodlands 53-50 in Class 6A, Division I area round

Starters returning: 5 offense, 4 defense

Players to watch

RB Chris “Deuce” Vaughn, sr., 5-7, 175

OL Marcus Bryant, sr., 6-7, 265

DB Gavin Dunn, sr., 5-7, 160

LB Devin Taylor, sr., 5-10, 190

2018 stats

Averaged 41.3 PPG, allowed 26.3 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 9-3 (1-1, postseason)

2017: 13-2 (4-1)

2016: 11-1 (2-1)

Overall: 33-6 (7-3)

FYI

While Vaughn will cause plenty of sleepless nights for opposing defensive coordinators, quarterback Jalen Brown will create his share of nightmares for foes. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior threw for 2,054 yards and 20 touchdowns on 123-of-204 passing and ran for more than 300 yards. … Former star wideout Jaylen Ellis now plays for Baylor, but the Raider coaches have high hopes for senior MarkAnthony Walker and speedy junior D.J. Rountree. … Cedar Ridge loses plenty from its defensive front seven, so a strong secondary led by Dunn looks like the strength on that side of the ball. Dunn had three interceptions last year to go along with 36 tackles, and also blocked a pair of field goal attempts.

ROUND ROCK

Coach: Jeff Cheatham (100-90 overall, 47-49 at Round Rock, 10th season)

2018: 7-5, 5-3 district

Postseason: Lost to Klein Oak 66-59 in Class 6A Division I area round

Starters returning: 7 offense, 5 defense

Players to watch

WR Collin Sullivan, sr., 6-4, 200

ATH Jordan Smart, sr., 5-9, 175

QB Seth Ford, jr., 6-2, 210

DL Micky Hernandez, sr., 5-11, 250

2018 stats

Averaged 47.8 PPG, allowed 38.4 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 7-5 (1-1, postseason)

2017: 2-8

2016: 10-4 (3-1)

Overall: 19-17 (4-2)

FYI

The Dragons set a school record last season for points scored per game, but they will miss do-everything quarterback Ryan O’Keefe, a dynamic athlete who created a bundle of big plays with his arm and legs. His replacement, Ford, checks all the boxes: he boasts a big arm and enough speed to be a threat in the running game, and he threw for 653 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception on 35-of-53 passing a year ago. … A gifted receiving corps will make ease the transition for Ford. Sullivan, who had 42 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ run-heavy offense last season, enters his fourth season as a starter. Smart and Trevor Waz add to the wealth at wideout. … A talented defensive line led by Hernandez (41 tackles) and 6-4, 230-pound senior end Jackson Oviatt (34 tackles) will key hopes of a defensive turnaround.

STONY POINT

Coach: Craig Chessher (97-74 overall, 16th season)

2018: 6-4 (4-4 district)

Postseason: None

Starters returning: 7 offense, 6 defense

Players to watch

QB Kyle Overton, sr., 6-2, 195

LB Kylin Woodley, sr., 6-1, 205

OL Greg Chmielewski, sr., 6-7, 255

LB Jake Chambers, soph., 5-11, 215

2018 stats

Averaged 24.8 PPG, allowed 21.4 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 6-4

2017: 7-5 (1-1, postseason)

2016: 4-8 (1-1)

Overall: 17-17 (2-2)

FYI

A veteran offensive line will make things easier for Overton and the other skill players. Chmielewski fields several collegiate offers, and 6-3, 271-pound senior Joseph O’Donnell earned all-district recognition last year. They’ll lead a balanced offense that averaged 154 yards a game both rushing and passing last season. … Chessher coached the Tigers to three consecutive state semifinals from 2008-10. Although the program’s numbers dropped off after the opening of nearby Cedar Ridge earlier this decade, Stony Point has still either garnered a winning record or qualified for the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. … The linebacking unit may be as good as any in the Austin area. Chambers earned a starting varsity nod as a freshman last season, and junior Emmanuel Obinna boasts 4.5 speed. Woodley gives the unit a veteran presence.

HENDRICKSON

Coach: Chip Killian (86-43-3, 12th season)

2018: 7-3 (6-2 district)

Postseason: Lost to Cypress Ranch 24-10 in Class 6A Division I bi-district round

Starters returning: 3 offense, 3 defense

Players to watch

DE/LB Gabe Hunter, sr., 6-4, 225

DL Michael Ike, sr., 6-2, 255

ATH Jaden Williams, jr., 5-11, 170

OL Jalen Phoenix, sr., 6-2, 230

2018 stats

Averaged 37.2 PPG, allowed 17.3 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 7-3 (0-1, postseason)

2017: 10-4 (3-1)

2016: 3-7 (0-1)

Overall: 20-14 (3-3)

FYI

Killian has led Hendrickson to the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons at the school, but this year will offer a stern test to that streak. Not only do the Hawks have to find 16 new starters, but Killian has to deal with less numbers in his program since the opening of nearby Weiss High School three years ago. … Hunter had eight sacks and 53 tackles last season and excels on the edge, while Ike had 58 tackles last season and can play at any spot up front. Promising junior Nathanial Johnson, another edge rusher, adds to the wealth of riches on the defensive front. … Finding a new signal caller was an offseason priority for Killian and his staff after three-year starter Blaine Barker departed for Tyler Junior College. Like Barker, junior Xavier Lucio is undersized (5-7, 150 pounds) but has tremendous mobility as well as plenty of scrappiness.

WESTWOOD

Coach: Anthony Wood (65-74, 15th season)

2018: 4-6 (2-6 district)

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 6 offense, 8 defense

Players to watch

QB RJ Martinez, jr., 6-0, 180

OL Danny Lackowski, sr., 6-5, 295

LB Drew Goodall, jr., 6-1, 190

DB Conner Cooper, jr., 5-11, 185

2018 stats

Averaged 28.4 PPG, allowed 33.8 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 4-6

2017: 5-6 (0-1, postseason)

2016: 5-5

Overall: 14-17 (0-1)

FYI

Westwood hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 but has the look of a playoff darkhorse. The Warriors boast a returning starter at quarterback, a veteran offensive line led by guards Lackowski and Daniel Vasquez, and a defense that welcomes back eight starters. … Martinez shared the district’s newcomer of the year award last season after throwing for 1,842 yards and 16 touchdowns on 155-of-243 passing, and he added 265 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He’s on pace to break Chase Rich’s school record of 5,327 career passing yards, and he may challenge single-season school records such as passing yards (3,016, set by Bear Fenimore in 2013) and passing touchdowns (35, Will Jennings, 2017). … Both free safety Cooper and strong safety Kam Colvin earned all-district honorable mention last season, and cornerback Malachi Woodard boasts prototypical size at 6 feet, 1 inches and 165 pounds.

VISTA RIDGE

Coach: Rodney Vincent (84-80 overall, 54-57 at Vista Ridge, 11th year)

2018: 1-9 (1-7 district)

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 3 offense, 8 defense

Players to watch

DE Luke Horne, sr., 6-1, 205

DB Canon Kromis, sr., 5-10, 180

DB Emon Allen, jr., 5-8, 155

WR Adam Fogg, sr., 6-0, 185

2018 stats

Averaged 14.8 PPG, allowed 45.4 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 1-9

2017: 4-6

2016: 3-8 (0-1, postseason)

Overall: 8-23 (0-1)

FYI

The Rangers have struggled since moving into Class 6A three years ago. Prior to their bump up a classification, they had compiled a 33-16 record in the previous four seasons, which included a run to a Class 5A state semifinal in 2015. … Defense will key any kind of turnaround for Vista Ridge. Eight starters return, including three-year starter Horne and senior classmate Rasheed Dowdell up front. … A promising passing game could carry the offense. Junior quarterback Kyle Brown threw for 930 yards on 59.2% passing last season while sharing starting duties, while Fogg hauled in 29 receptions for 410 yards last season and enjoyed a stellar track season in the spring. Junior Kwade Hegtvedt and speedy senior Caleb Cross also will see targets.

LEANDER

Coach: Kris Price (0-0, first season)

2018: 1-9 (0-8 district)

Postseason: None

Starters returning: 7 offense, 8 defense

Players to watch

RB Xavier Dotson, sr., 6-0, 200

OL Mi’Tiy Carter, sr., 6-1, 265

OL Noah Holifield, sr., 5-11, 210

LB Evan Smith, sr., 5-9, 190

2018 stats

Averaged 19.8 PPG, allowed 45 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 1-9

2017: 1-9

2016: 2-8

Overall: 4-26

FYI

Price, a former defensive coordinator who spent the previous six seasons at Class 6A program Keller in the Fort Worth suburbs, arrived in the spring to begin his first head-coaching job. The Lions will need his defensive acumen after allowing 45 points a game last season. … Don’t expect the Lions to run for 265 yards a game again as they shift their offense from a run-based option to a spread offense, but expect plenty more from a rugged ground game. The offensive line looks like a team strength with Carter and Holifield, and Dotson is a punishing runner between the tackles. … The Lions attempted only 44 passes last season, but 6-2, 180-pound junior Garrett Landry impressed in the offseason.

MCNEIL

Coach: Howard McMahan (56-69 overall, 16-34 at McNeil, 6th season)

2018: 4-6 (3-5 district)

Postseason: none

Starters returning: 4 offense, 3 defense

Players to watch

RB Winston Hutchinson, sr., 5-9, 190

WR Malik Gordon, sr., 6-1, 170

DB Jason Powell, sr., 6-0, 170

LB Cody Davis, sr., 6-0, 230

2018 stats

Averaged 32.4 PPG, allowed 34.4 PPG

Trending: a three-year look

2018: 4-6

2017: 1-9

2016: 4-6

Overall: 9-21

FYI

Graduation gutted McNeil. Zane Kampfer, last year’s quarterback, now plays for Texas Lutheran, and former star receiver Jordan Kerley currently gets reps with Arizona State’s first team. … Hutchinson ran for 1,026 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago, and Gordon had 58 catches for 822 yards and seven touchdowns. Finding a new quarterback was an off-season priority, however, and McMahon may turn the offensive reins over to promising sophomore Luke Hutchinson. … During a six-year span from 1999-2004, the Mavs’ football program reached the playoffs five times. But aside from that stretch of success, McNeil has had just two winning seasons since opening in 1992 and has missed the playoffs 14 straight years.

— Thomas Jones