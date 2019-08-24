Stony Point’s varsity offense didn’t see much time on the field during the Tigers’ home scrimmage with Pflugerville Aug. 22, but when it did, it made the most of its chances.

Returning senior quarterback Kyle Overton organized three touchdown drives and threw two touchdown strikes. Senior all-purpose back Kendall Thomas ripped off an impressive 41-yard touchdown run as the Tigers' offense looked in midseason form seven days before the start of the Texas high school football season.

“I think our offense will have some big plays this season,” Stony Point coach Craig Chessher said. “That’s important for me to know because we kind of anticipated that, and I think it kind of manifested itself today with some big plays.”

Besides Thomas’ big run, sophomore running back Jaden Leonard caught touchdown passes of 84 and 70 yards. Overall, the Stony Point offense reached the end zone seven times.

“We had a lot of first-year players on offense last season, and this year with a lot of returners, everyone feels more comfortable and has more confidence and that can lead to bigger plays,” said Thomas, a Furman pledge. “I feel like it’s going to be a good season for the offense.”

Pflugerville’s varsity offense only played two series, as second-year coach Charles Taylor wants to preserve the health of a team that is led by underclassmen.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylon Reeves capped off a touchdown drive with a 4-yard scoring run the second series the Panther varsity offense ran.

“Offensively, I thought we did OK,” Taylor said. “We moved the ball some and should have punched it in on another drive. For a young offense, I thought those guys did a great job. We feel like we have something to work with there, that’s why we didn’t play the starters much.”

The Panthers open the season Aug. 30 against Bowie, and Taylor noted his defense will have to make some strides before facing the Bulldogs.

“We got work to do,” he said. “We knew we were going to be way young coming in. … We got to look at the film and figure out the players who want to play. It’s varsity football; you can’t be shell-shocked anymore.”

Stony Point opens the season at Killeen Thursday, and Chessher likes where his team is at coming out of the scrimmage.

“It always feels good to play well on both sides of the ball and hopefully we can try and get better,” he said. “We tended to finish strong, and that’s something that impressed me as well. But we had too many penalties. We have to eliminate that and do things the right way. We’ll look at the film, see what we need to clean up and try to get ready for Killeen.”