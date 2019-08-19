DIG, SET, SPIKE

Central Texas high school volleyball teams traveled the state last weekend with Cedar Ridge, Liberty Hill, Rouse, Dripping Springs and Vandegrift making the most of their volleyball opportunities.

Cedar Ridge, coached by former Hutto standout Macie Trotter improved to 17-3 on the season by posting a 9-0 record and claiming the championship of the Bastrop ISD Invitational with a 25-21, 25-22 sweep victory over Liberty Hill in the finals.

Led by all-tournament selections Lauren Prendeville and Alexis Ford, the Raiders showed sharp focus form first serve to final point.

“All of the girls played lights out this weekend. Our mental game has improved just in the few weeks we have had in season. Our goal each match is to use it as an opportunity to get better. We are beating teams in two (sets) that took us to three a week ago. Yes, we make mistakes, but each girl is growing and making plays,” Trotter said.

The 32-team event included McNeil who won seven matches and finished third as well as Liberty Hill who was 7-2 on the tournament with a pool play loss to Cedar Ridge before third finals defeat by the Raiders. Wimberley won seven of nine matches to earn the bronze pool title while Pflugerville finished strong winning all three Saturday matches to capture the copper bracket title.

Local teams with at least three wins in the three-day event were: Bastrop, San Marcos, Waldorf, La Grange, Connally, McCallum, Stony Point, Hendrickson and Thrall.

Cedar Ridge is coming of age under the second-year head coach as the Raiders are showing both chemistry and maturity as a team.

“Prendeville and Ford were all tournament and I’ve seen a lot of growth in them. We have hitters this year that can really take care of the ball like Jada Taylor, Ava Pinter, Jessica Stock and Elena Bilharzia,” Trotter said, adding “Defensively Taylor Hamm, Nia Spicer and Honor Whitt are more fluid, and Eliza Jeppe and Faith Cox have taken care of the service line.”

While Cedar Ridge was racing unbeaten through the field in Bastrop, Rouse was the only Central Texas based team to advance to the gold pool at the Fraunlein Volleyfest in New Braunfels.

Rouse lost to Ridge Point in gold quarterfinals 25-23, 25-21 then to San Antonio Clark 25-15, 21-25, 25-19 in consolation. Dripping Springs was 2-1 day one then fell to 1-2 to second day and dropped into the silver bracket.

Dripping Springs was ready for Saturday as the Tigers opened with a 25-20, 25-21 quarterfinals win over Georgetown followed by an impressive 25-18, 25-22 win over Round Rock in the semifinals then a 25-19, 25-27, 25-23 silver bracket championship win over Westwood.

Lake Travis beat South Grand Prairie 25-8, 25-20 to win the bronze bracket after beating Klein and San Antonio Antonian while Bowie beat Langham Creek 23-25, 25-13, 25-19 for the championship of the copper bracket.

Rouse head coach Jacob Thompson was upbeat after his team earned a gold bracket slot.

“We went 4-4 in the tournament,” Thompson said, “All four losses came to teams that finished in the gold bracket. Losses to Martin, Deer Park, Ridge Point and Clark.”

Thompson indicated that the development of his team is in alignment with his expectations.

“The girls played well this weekend," he said. "They are hungry to continue to improve. We played some high-level volleyball especially in the gold bracket just ran up against Ridge Point and Clark. We had our chances but now we are super-excited about where this season will take us as a group. The senior leaders are paving a great path for the younger players.”

Vandegrift went north to play in the uber-competitive Frisco Byron Nelson tournament, which was won by the host team with defending state champion and nationally top-ranked Flower Mound losing twice.

Vandegrift had a solid showing as coach Melissa Southall guided the Vipers to a bracket title after a slow start.

"We went 6-2 and won the bronze bracket finishing 15th overall,” Southall said, “The girls had a strong showing this week against extremely talented teams. We are starting to get in a rhythm but still looking for all the pieces to come together at the same time, we need to find the consistency, but we are at a good start for the second weekend of tournaments.”

Player of the Week

Lauren Prendeville, senior, right side hitter-setter, Cedar Ridge. Prendeville has been key to leading the Raiders to a 17-3 record including the championship of the Bastrop ISD tournament last weekend. She has posted a strong six rotation effort throughout the season and has delivered double-digit kills in nearly every Raider victory.