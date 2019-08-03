WACO — Baylor defensive end James Lockhart was clicking his fingers as he tried to emphasize a point.

The Bears, he said, were close. That oft-cited, but never really defined, team chemistry was swelling.

Lockhart believes this year’s group, buoyed by last year’s 7-6 season topped by victory in the Texas Bowl, is on the brink of something special.

“Ultimately … something just feels different,” Lockhart said. “I really can’t put it into words but everyone seems to be on the same page, clicking and stuff like that.”

Baylor’s training camp began Friday, as the Bears prepped for their Aug. 31 season opener against Stephen F Austin.

Coach Matt Rhule, who is in his third year in Waco, said he placed more of an emphasis on team building this summer than at any other time during his career.

There was a training session with a group of retired Navy Seals. Rhule took his juniors and seniors on group retreats featuring lots of swimming and eating. He then flew all the seniors to Philadelphia for three days of informational meetings with NFL personnel to get the scoop on topics as varied as preparing for the draft and money management.

“I think through the course of that, we found a lot of commonalities,” Rhule said. “My goal is that they feel like I’m their coach and that they know that I feel like they’re my players. And I think we’re there. It’s a great group. I just think we had to kind of go do some things to get to where we are now.

“More than anything, we wanted to spend time together,” Rhule said. “I think just sitting around, having a meal together, talking. We have a couple guys who can’t swim, and were trying to teach them how to swim. Just these shared, cool experiences, and we had a lot of honest conversations. We’ve done that every year. I just think that was really needed by this class. So I feel like right now, as we go into the season, we all have each other’s back and know what to expect.”

Rhule is hoping the off-field team-building exercises, with the goal of inspiring trust and unity, can allow Baylor to take another key step in a rebuilding process. The Bears were 1-11, then 7-6. What’s next?

With practice starting, there is much on-field work to accomplish. Rhule said he told the team he won’t mind if there’s an ever-evolving depth chart through August.

The main goal for the offense is to cut down on sacks. The Bears allowed 39 quarterbacks sacks a year ago. That was worst in the Big 12. Only two teams in Power Five leagues allowed more.

The Bears must replace two starters from last year’s group.

“I think our offensive line is doing great,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “We have a lot of depth and experience there. Really impressed with the way the guys have been working. Think you can really see the improvement. They kind of had an edge to them in the off season.”

Defensively, the goal is to cut down on big plays. Baylor allowed 26 plays of 40 yards or longer. The only schools in the country to give up more of these back-breaking plays were Georgia Southern (27) and Connecticut (28).

The Bears are retooling their defense, switching to a 3-3-5 base formation. Baylor returns all three of its linebackers. Rhule said there is so much speed in the secondary that it makes more sense to rely on an extra defensive back rather than a fourth lineman.

Iowa State utilizes a similar defense and has been able to control some of the flashiest Big 12 offenses. West Virginia also successfully used the 3-3-5 when Dana Holgorsen was the coach.

The Baylor schedule is conducive for more wins. The non-conference slate isn’t intimidating. Baylor plays SFA, Texas-San Antonio and Rice. The Bears will face most of the toughest Big 12 teams _ Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa State, West Virginia and Texas Tech _ at McLane Stadium.

It’s all why there appears to be more optimism in Waco.

“I would just say these guys, we have talent,” Rhule said. “We have some areas where we have to figure out if we’re talented enough. But I like the group that we have.”