Nick Tanielu hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 15-7 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday at Dell Diamond. With the victory, the Express swept the three-game series.

The win is also the sixth straight for Round Rock as it attempts to catch up to the San Antonio Missions in the American South division.

The home run by Tanielu tied the game 6-6 and capped a five-run inning for Round Rock. Earlier in the inning, Taylor Jones and Chas McCormick hit sacrifice flies.

Round Rock later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Alex De Goti hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout. De Goti went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs.

Jack Mayfield also had a great night at the plate for the Express as he went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Tanner Duncan (3-0) got the win in relief while James Bourque (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Grizzlies, Jose Marmolejos doubled twice, driving home two runs. Jake Noll homered and singled, driving in two runs.