The first day of football practice for coach Sterling Doty’s 2019 Stephenville Yellow Jackets will be Monday, Aug. 5, starting at 7 a.m.

The first five practice days will all be non-contact, as dictated by UIL rules. Practice will be held once per day, in the morning, rather than having two-a-days.

The first day for full contact practice in pads will be Saturday, Aug. 10, followed by the annual Blue-Gold scrimmage that same morning. The varsity/junior varsity scrimmage is set for a 10:30 a.m. start. The freshmen will have their intra-squad scrimmage first, at 9 a.m.

The Yellow Jackets are entering into their first season under Doty, an SHS graduate who was named as the head coach of the Jackets in February. Greg Winder, who had coached SHS the previous four years, resigned following last season in which the Jackets finished with a 7-4 record.

They were the runner-up in District 5-4A Division II behind Waco La Vega, which went on to win the 2018 state championship. The Pirates are the No. 1 team in Dave Campbell’s 4A Division I rankings.

The Yellow Jackets are No. 20 in the Class 4A Division I preseason rankings published recently by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Stephenville’s first preseason scrimmage is slated for Aug. 16 at Glen Rose. The second and final scrimmage will be Aug. 23 at home against Granbury in Tarleton State University’s renovated Memorial.

The regular-season schedule opens Aug. 30 at home against Argyle, which was No. 3 in Dave Campbell’s preseason rankings.