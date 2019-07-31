The Texas Tech football staff is on roll, recruiting wise.

The Red Raiders gained their second verbal commitment in as many day from Amarillo Tascosa's LB Moore on Wednesday. Wellington's John Holcomb pledged Tuesday.

"This wasn't an easy decision I had to make, but after talking to God and my family I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech University," Moore said in a note he posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Moore is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 115 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 in the Class of 2020. The Amarillo native is the 37th weakside defensive end and 127th best prospect in the state of Texas per 247Sports.

As a junior, he recorded 85 tackles, 18 for loss, six sacks and recovered two fumbles on the way to first-team all-district honors. Moore, who is the 14th overall commitment and sixth on the defensive side, held eight total offers from schools such as Air Force, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Tulsa, Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin.

TEXAS TECH RECRUITING CLASS

The following players have made non-binding oral commitments to Texas Tech. National signing periods for high-school recruits are Dec. 18-20 and Feb. 5 through April 1.

Donovan Smith, 6-3, 193, QB-WR, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman; Quin Bright, 5-8, 165, RB-IR, Cedar Hill; Tahj Brooks, 5-11, 212, RB, Manor; Ja’Lynn Polk, 6-2, 185, WR, Lufkin; J.J. Sparkman, 6-5, 205, WR, Longview Pine Tree; Larry Moore, 6-6, 265, OT, Fort Bend Marshall; Caleb Rogers, 6-4, 270, OT, Mansfield Lake Ridge; Clinton Anokwuru, 6-3, 235, TE-DE, Fort Bend Bush; Jonathan Davis, 6-1, 165, DB, Dallas South Oak Cliff; Je’Vaun Dabon, 6-2, 182, S, Cypress Ridge; Kobee Minor, 6-0, 175, ATH, Lake Dallas (Corinth, Texas); Ryan Frank, 6-3, 185, DB, Magnolia West (Magnolia, Texas); John Holcomb, 6-4, 215, TE, Wellington; LB Moore, 6-4, 250, WDE, Amarillo Tascosa.