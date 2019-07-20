You'd be hard-pressed to find more entertaining back-to-back games at Hodgetown this season than what the Amarillo Sod Poodles provided Thursday and Friday nights.

The difference Friday was that the Sod Poodles sent the home crowd home happy, even if there hadn't been fireworks.

And who needs those when you have the kind of comeback the Soddies had in the first game of their series and against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals? The Sod Poodles rallied from a seven-run deficit to to it in the seventh then scored four runs in the eighth to assure themselves a thrilling 12-8 victory.

It was the second night in a row the Sod Poodles (49-47) rallied from a big deficit, as on Thursday they came from six runs down to tie the Springfield Cardinals only to lose 10-9 in the top of the ninth. This one was extremely similar, only the outcome was different.

"Another test of our character only this time we won," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "I think something good always comes from these tests. We're leading the league in offense so we always feel like we have a chance."

It was perhaps the most anticipated Friday night game of the year in Hodgetown considering that not only were there traditional Friday night fireworks after the game, but it was the home debut of left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who's the top rated prospect in the parent club San Diego Padres organization.

Gore was stellar in his debut in Frisco a week ago, throwing 5 1/3 shutout innings in a 9-0 victory. His Hodgetown debut was a different story.

The first four Northwest Arkansas hitters had hits off Gore as the Naturals(42-53) jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Gore later gave up a solo home run to Gabriel Cancel in the third and back-to-back homers to Freddy Fermin and Angelo Castellanos in the fourth as the Naturals took a 7-0 lead.

That ended Gore's night in what was easily his roughest outing this season in either Amarillo or in Class A Lake Elsinore.

"He never could find his command the way he did in Frisco," Wellman said of Gore. "He's special but it was just one of those days."

Hudson Potts had a two-run double for the Sod Poodles in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 7-2. Kyle Lloyd, who has both started and relieved for the Sod Poodles this season and was recently called back from Class AAA El Paso,

Lloyd threw four innings of relief and gave up a solo homer to Castellano in the top of the sixth to make it 8-2. But after that, Lloyd retired the final seven batters and ended up getting the win.

"I kind of knew that I was going to be the one going after MacKenzie," Lloyd said. "The home run was a bad pitch but other than that it was fine. My off-speed stuff was a little soggy in the beginning but then I got locked in."

In the bottom of the sixth, the Sod Poodles quickly got back in the game. Edward Olivares led off with the first of his two homers of the game, then Kyle Overstreet singled home a run and Buddy Reed singled home two to cut it to 8-6.

Reed then stole second and went to third when catcher Fermin's throw sailed into the outfield, and scored when Khalil Lee bobbled it in the outfield to cut it to 8-7, not the only time speed took over for the Poodles.

In the seventh, Ivan Castillo led off with a single and went to second on and errant pickoff throw. Olivares drove him home with a single to tie it 8-8.

The Sod Poodles had runners at first and second with two outs in the eighth when Castillo, the Texas League's leading hitter who has a franchise record 16-game hitting streak going, came to the plate. Castillo beat out a slow roller to short for a single, and Taylor Kohlwey, pinch-running for Overstreet, came home all the way from second for the go-ahead run.

"I knew how the game was going and what I had to do but I hit the ball soft," Castillo said. "I just had to get on my horse. If you're on a hitting streak, you try not to think about it too much."

Two pitches later, Olivares capped a huge night by blasting a three-run homer off reliever Conner Greene. Olivares was 3-for-4 and drove in five runs.

"I felt good at the plate but I didn't try to do too much," Olivares said. "I don't think about hitting a home run, it just happens."

Sod Poodles 12, Naturals 8

Northwest Arkansas ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Heath lf 5 1 1 0 Orozco lf 5 0 0 0

Merrell ss 4 1 1 1 Castillo ss 5 2 2 1

Cancel 1b 4 2 3 1 Olivares rf 4 3 3 5

Lee cf 4 0 1 1 Miller 2b 4 1 2 0

Rivera dh 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 4 1 1 0

Featherston 2b 4 0 0 1 Potts 3b 4 1 3 2

Peterson rf 4 1 1 0 Overstreet dh 4 1 2 1

Fermin c 4 1 2 2 Kohlwey pr-dh 0 1 0 0

Castellano 3b 4 2 2 2 Zunica 1b 4 0 0 0

Reed cf 3 2 2 2

Totals 27 8 11 8 Totals 37 12 15 11

Northwest Arkansas 301 301 000 — 8

Amarillo 000 205 140 — 12

E—Fermin, Lee, Greene, Castillo. DP—Northwest Arkansas 1, Amarillo 1. LOB—Northwest Arkansas 3, Amarillo 4. 2B—Lee, Fermin, Cancel, Miller, Potts. HR—Cancel (15), Fermin (2), Castellano 2 (5), Olivares 2 (15). SB—Heath, Merrell, Reed, Kohlwey. CS—Merrell, Olivares.

NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Cloney 5.2 9 7 6 1 0

Greene L, 3-8 2.1 6 5 5 1 3

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Gore 4.0 9 7 7 1 4

Lloyd W, 4-5 4.0 2 1 1 0 5

Bednar 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

WP—Gore, Lloyd. HBP—by Cloney (Olivares). T—2:56. Attn.—6,811.





