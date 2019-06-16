PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland overcame the back-nine pressure Sunday at Pebble Beach to hold off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory in the U.S. Open.

Woodland all but sealed his first major title when he chipped off a tight lie on the green on the 17th hole to tap-in range at a pin tucked in the back left. His par there preserved the two-shot lead.

Then the 35-year-old former Kansas Jayhawk made it a three-shot edge when he knocked in a 30-foot birdie putt on 18. It pushed him to 13-under-par 271, beating by one shot the score Tiger Woods posted during his 15-shot victory at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open.

Woodland shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to become the fifth player to break 70 in all four rounds of the U.S. Open.

The fourth was Koepka, who had wrapped up his round of 68 a few minutes earlier. He's the first to accomplish that feat and not win.

Koepka failed in his quest to become the first player since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win three straight U.S. Opens. But this second-place finish adds to a runner-up at the Masters and his title at the PGA last month.

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Justin Rose finished in a four-way tie for third at 7 under.

Amateur record: Viktor Hovland's last big feat as an amateur was knocking none other than Jack Nicklaus out of the record book.

Hovland, who will turn pro at the next PGA Tour event, shot 4-under 67 Sunday to finish at 4-under 280, breaking the record of 282 for an amateur at the U.S. Open set by Nicklaus at Cherry Hills in 1960.

"I didn't know that. Pretty sweet," Hovland said when told about the accomplishment.

Hovland also was the low amateur at the Masters this year.

But Pebble Beach is really to his liking. He qualified for the U.S. Open by winning last year's U.S. Amateur at Pebble.

Strong finish for Tiger: Woods matched his lowest closing round at a U.S. Open since 2009.

Woods made four birdies over the back nine to finish at 2-under 69 and 2 under for the tournament.

He opened the day with four bogeys over the first six holes. For the tournament, he played Nos. 1-7 at Pebble Beach, considered the easiest stretch on the course, at a combined 3 over par.

Woods, who won his 15th major title at the Masters this year, remains stuck on three U.S. Open titles, the last coming in a 19-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate in 2008.

Birthday boy: Of course, losing hurts, but Phil Mickelson isn't giving up.

He turned 49 Sunday, and what a day it would've been if those serenades of "Happy Birthday" had come later in the afternoon and involved him hitting shots with a U.S. Open title on the line.

Not even close. Mickelson was an afterthought on this day. He teed off at 9:33 a.m. and shot 1-over 72 to tie for 52nd.

"I don't know what else to say," he said. "It's not like I'm going to stop trying."

Because he has won at Pebble Beach five times on the PGA Tour, and because he's not getting any younger, many viewed this as his best chance to finally capture the lone major that has eluded him.

Long one of the most vocal critics of the USGA, Mickelson had nothing but positives to say about this week's course setup.

"A perfect, hard test," he called it.

He just didn't pass it.