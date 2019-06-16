Diego Restrepo didn’t mince words after Austin Bold FC tied the Tacoma Defiance 1-1 Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,755 fans at Bold Stadium.

“Now we have to go away and get three points, because we threw away four points at home,” said Restrepo, the Bold goalkeeper. “If we want to stay in a playoff position, that’s what we need to do.”

For the second straight week, the Bold held the majority of possession and created more opportunities than their opponent but had to settle for a single point instead of three. Last week the Bold led 2-0 before Portland struck back. This time, Tacoma scored the opening goal as Austin came out flat against the bottom team in the USL Championship standings.

“It comes down to motivating yourself, because this is your job,” Restrepo said. “That’s where we need to get better. We thought because they’re a younger team we were just going to win by experience. In this league, it’s not going to come that way.”

Justin Dhillon scored for the visitors in the 37th minute when he beat a pair of Bold defenders to head in a corner kick. It was his sixth goal of the season and was assisted by Joel Rydstrand, who took the corner.

Despite conceding 56 percent possession and taking fewer shots, Tacoma appeared the more dangerous side in the first half. Azriel Gonzalez struck the crossbar in the 24th minute, and Restrepo saved a Rydstrand free kick.

“It wasn’t our best first half. We started slow,” Austin midfielder Sonny Guadarrama said. “It felt and looked like the team didn’t have enough energy. (The Defiance) are young guys, so they were the complete opposite.”

Things got a little easier after the break. The Bold finished with 62 percent possession and out-shot Tacoma 12-6. Brazilian forward Kléber scored the equalizer in the 61st minute, smashing a shot from the top of the box that deflected off a Defiance defender on the way in.

Austin pressed for a goal but never threatened to find it, even after Tacoma was reduced to 10 players as Gonzalez drew a red card in the 88th minute.

Tacoma had only two wins and three draws in its previous 16 matches, with a minus-30 goal differential. Austin stayed ninth in the 18-team Western Conference at 5-5-5 (20 points).

“Nothing to worry about; just turn the page,” Guadarrama said. “I think the team will be fine. If we can win at (Rio Grande Valley) next week, then everything is back to normal.”

The Bold’s next home match is at 7:30 p.m. June 29 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.