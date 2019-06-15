Matt Szczur, Wyatt Mathisen and John Ryan Murphy each drove home three runs, as the Reno Aces beat the Round Rock Express 16-3 on Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Jose Altuve, on rehab assignment from the Houston Astros, went 0-for-4 from the plate for the Express. Collin McHugh also got some work in as he relieved Jose Urquidy in the seventh inning. The Astros right-hander allowed a hit, two earned runs, a walk and a home run in his first rehab appearance. He struck out one.

Szczur was a triple short of the cycle, scoring four runs and driving in three. Mathisen was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Round Rock cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth after Chas McCormick and Jamie Ritchie hit back-to-back solo home runs.

Reno answered in the next half-inning when Mathisen hit a two-run home run.

The Aces punctuated the blowout with seven runs in the eighth and four in the ninth. In the eighth, Jake Lamb hit a two-run home run, while Murphy hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Reno right-hander Taylor Widener (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Urquidy (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and three hits over six innings.