ROUND ROCK — The most popular man in Round Rock on Friday night had never been to the city before, won't be setting up shop here and is basically borrowing a uniform for a few days.

Jose Altuve, however, is no typical temp worker. The six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger winner and three-time league batting champ is on a rehab assignment with the Express. The Houston Astros second baseman looked a bit rusty and overanxious at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two infield popups and two strikeouts, but he made several nice plays in the field during a 16-3 loss to Reno.

Most important, Altuve said he passed the physical test. A sore right knee and a strained left hamstring have kept the 5-foot-6-inch mighty mite out of 31 of Houston's 70 games.

"Healthwise, I'm really good," he said. "What I still need to do is get back to 100 percent with my timing — both hitting and in the field. I'm pretty close. I'm not really far from where I want to be. The hamstring, the knee, it's all the way around feeling better right now."

Altuve is beloved in Houston and Central Texas. He was swarmed by autograph seekers before and after the game, obliging many, and received huge ovations from a near-sellout crowd of 12,116 at Dell Diamond every time he came to the plate.

"I love it," he said. "That's the most important thing for me, to come here to Round Rock for the first time and see people excited. It means a lot to me and gave me a little more confidence to go out there and play."

The 29-year-old Venezuelan and rehabbing Astros pitcher Collin McHugh drove back to Houston late Friday to be checked. They will return to Round Rock on Sunday. Altuve will start Sunday night against Tacoma and probably Monday. Astros reserve catcher Max Stassi (knee) also is rehabbing with the Express.

Asked when he will rejoin the big league club, Altuve smiled and quipped: "I don't know. I'm not my boss, so we've got to find out."

Outfielder George Springer, recovering from a left hamstring strain, is likely to join them in an Express uniform, possibly Monday. Springer was considered the early leader for the American League MVP before getting hurt.

Altuve was in Austin several years ago during an Astros winter caravan stop, drawing lines out the door at a South Austin store. His only regret Friday was not putting on an offensive show for the fans.

"Well, you know, I didn't get any hits or drive the ball hard, but I feel way better than what I was expecting," he said. "I'm going in the right path."

Altuve had a lot of action in the field, starting in the first inning when he dove for a single by Travis Snider. In the fifth he ranged far to his left to throw out Abraham Almonte, and in the sixth he went to his right to track down a grounder by Diamondbacks rehabber Jake Lamb.

"I got more balls than maybe I was expecting, but that's good, and I want the opportunity to make those plays," Altuve said. "Like I said, the most important thing right now is to feel comfortable on the field."

He had an aborted rehab attempt with the Express in Nashville in late May but said this one is different.

"I feel stronger, more excited," he said. "I feel this is the right time to play games and go back to what I want to be."

McHugh, expected to work in relief Sunday night, lacked command in a brief outing, working two-thirds of an inning and allowing a two-run homer to Wyatt Mathisen on a 77 mph curveball, with a walk and a strikeout.

Although the shaky Round Rock bullpen blew up again, the night was a success at the gate.

"Once word got out in mid-to-late afternoon that Altuve was coming here, we had a huge walk-up sale," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Ideally it would be nice to have a little more notice, but the news spread quickly, and fans responded."

The Express typically draw about 10,000 on a Friday night.