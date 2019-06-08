LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bobby Miller carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Lavey had three RBIs and Louisville beat East Carolina 12-0 Saturday to clinch its NCAA super regional and reach its fourth College World Series since 2013.

Miller (7-1) hit Chandler Jenkins with a pitch to start the ninth before Thomas Francisco singled through the hole to right to end his bid for the Cardinals' first no-hitter since March 26, 1983, by Dave McCormick against Cincinnati. It would have been the eighth no-hitter in NCAA postseason history and the first in a super regional. Michael Kirian relieved the sophomore right-hander, who walked off to a standing ovation and hugs from teammates. Miller struck out five, walked two and hit a batter.

Louisville (49-16) earned its fifth trip to Omaha, Neb., and second in three years. East Carolina (47-18) was outscored 26-1 with just eight hits this weekend.

Florida State 6, LSU 4: Reese Albert hit a tying three-run homer in the seventh and added a solo shot in the ninth as the Seminoles (40-21) topped the Tigers (40-25) in the opener of the Baton Rouge Super Regional on Saturday.

J.C. Flowers, who started the game in center field, went to the mound in the eighth and recorded six outs for his 12th save this season.

Florida State coach Mike Martin, who plans to retire after this season, is one victory away from his 17th College World Series trip since taking over the program at his alma mater 40 seasons ago.

Auburn 11, North Carolina 7: Rankin Woley had a three-run double in the eighth inning, Edouard Julien hit a three-run homer in the ninth and the Tigers (37-25) scored nine runs in the last two innings Saturday to rally past the Tar Heels (45-18) in the first game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

North Carolina starter Tyler Baum left with one out in the seven inning having allowed just four hits and holding a 4-2 lead. But five relievers gave up nine runs on six hits. Before the outburst, the Tigers' only runs came on a two-run homer by Steven Williams in the fifth.

Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2: Matt Goodheart and Jack Kenley homered and drove in three runs each and Isaiah Campbell was dominant on the mound as the Razorbacks (45-17) beat the Rebels (40-26) in the opener of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Kenley hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Goodheart had a two-run blast in the fourth to give Arkansas a 9-1 lead. Trevor Ezell added a solo shot in the sixth.

Duke 18 Vanderbilt 5: Kyle Gallagher hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs as the Blue Devils (35-25) routed the Commodores (52-11) in the Nashville Super Regional opener, which ended early Saturday morning.

The Blue Devils also snapped a 12-game winning streak by Vanderbilt, the nation's No. 2 overall seed, to move a win from their first College World Series berth since 1961.

Michigan 3, UCLA 2: Karl Kauffman and Jeff Criswell combined on a four-hitter, helping the Wolverines (45-19) beat the No. 1 national seed Bruins (51-9) in the Los Angeles Super Regional on Friday night.

Kauffman (10-6), a junior right-hander who was selected No. 77 overall in the major league draft by the Colorado Rockies on Monday, allowed one hit and one walk through eight innings before Criswell came on to hold off UCLA in the bottom of the ninth.