For the fourth year in a row, the Texas Rangers will host Tarleton State University Night on Thursday, June 6, when they play the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington.

The first 2,000 fans to purchase a ticket from www.texasrangers.com/tarleton will receive a voucher for a limited-edition Tarleton-themed hat that will be given away at Globe Life Park on the night of the game. A voucher that guarantees your cap will be mailed or left at will call with your tickets, depending on the delivery option chosen. Eligible buyers will receive one cap voucher per ticket purchased.

To redeem the voucher, bring it to the Third Base Ticket Office, windows 19-20, on the night of the game. The voucher may be redeemed starting two hours prior to game time until the end of the 3rd inning. Only individuals that present their vouchers will be eligible to receive the cap.

For more information, visit www.texasrangers.com/tarleton.