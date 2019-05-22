That momentum the Amarillo Sod Poodles brought home from a successful road trip isn't translating so far this week at Hodgetown, at least not at the plate.

For the second straight night Tuesday, the Sod Poodles couldn't quite get their offense going against the Corpus Christi Hooks. They couldn't manage a hit for the first four innings and by the time they got on the board they were in too deep a hole, as they dropped their second straight game to the Hooks, 6-1.

It was the second straight game the Sod Poodles (19-24) scored only one run, and in the last two games they've combined for only 10 hits. That comes after winning three straight games at Frisco in which they scored a combined 26 runs.

"It's hard to win when you don't score any runs," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "We've faced some pretty good pitching, too. It's good for these guys to see those types of arms so they can learn from it later."

One night after Brandon Bielak held them hitless for five innings, the Sod Poodles did little better against Corpus Christi right-hander Bryan Abreu. The only two baserunners they managed in the first four innings came on a walk and an error.

For the first three innings, Amarillo starter Lake Bachar matched Abreu, throwing three scoreless innings. That came to en end when Corpus Christ's Josh Rojas hit a two-out solo home run to right field for a 1-0 lead.

It was the first of two solo homers Rojas hit to about the same spot. He had only one homer this year prior to the game.

Bachar lasted 4 2/3 innings and took the loss.

"He threw good the first couple of innings, but when he started missing his spots and that hurt," Wellman said of Bachar.

The Sod Poodles trailed 3-0 in the fifth when Hudson Potts broke up Abreu's no-hitter with a double to right. He scored two batters later on a double to left by Webster Rivas.

Those two hits totaled half of the four the Poodles had for the evening.

The best news for the evening for the Sod Poodles was probably the performance of right-hander Michel Baez. After he gave up a homer to Stephen Wrenn to start the seventh, the 6-foot-8 Cuban gave up a single and a walk that inning but stranded both baserunners, and retired his final four hitters in his two-inning stint.

"That was me not making a good pitch and I knew how much I made a mistake," Baez said through an interpreter of the homer. "I just had to make a better decision and not make the same mistake twice with my pitches and I didn't."

MUNOZ CALLED UP: In what was highly unsurprising news, right-handed reliever Andres Munoz was called up to Class AAA El Paso. Munoz, a reliever who routinely hit 100 mph and hit 104 a week ago followed by an 85 mph slider to close the game, will see what he can do in the next level before the major leagues. Baez was reinstated from the injured list to take his spot.

TODAY'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send out left-hander Adrian Morejon (0-3, 6.11 ERA) to the mound against Corpus Christi left-hander Brett Adcock (0-4, 7.39) for the first ever weekday daytime game in franchise history, starting at 11:05 a.m.

Hooks 6, Sod Poodles 1

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Duarte cf 5 0 0 0 Castillo ss 3 0 1 0

Wrenn rf 4 2 2 1 Olivares rf 4 0 0 0

Toro 3b 5 0 4 2 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0

Beer 1b 4 0 1 1 Torrens c 3 0 0 0

Goetzman dh 5 0 0 0 Potts 3b 3 1 2 0

Rojas 2b 4 2 3 2 Overstreet 1b 1 0 0 0

McCormick lf 4 0 1 0 Zunica 1b 3 0 0 0

Robinson c 4 1 2 0 Rivas dh 4 0 1 1

Sierra ss 3 1 1 0 Kohlwey lf 2 0 0 0

Reed cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 38 6 14 6 Totals 30 1 4 1

Corpus Christi 000 121 101 — 6

Amarillo 000 010 000 — 1

E—Beer. DP—Corpus Christi 2, Amarillo 1. 2B—Beer, Wren, Potts 2, Rivas. HR—Rojas 2 (3), Wrenn (1). SB—Wrenn. CS—McCormick, Olivares.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Abreu W, 2-1 5.0 2 1 1 2 7

Javier S, 1 4.0 2 0 0 2 4

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Bachar L, 0-2 4.2 6 3 3 2 5

Makita 1.1 4 1 1 0 1

Baez 2.0 2 1 1 1 4

Valdez 1.0 2 1 1 1 0

WP—Abreu 2, Bachar 3. Bk.—Valdez. T—2:59. Attn.—5,104.