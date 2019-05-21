It seemed as if the Amarillo Sod Poodles would have been riding high coming into the first game of a seven-game homestand at Hodgetown on Monday evening.

But they were brought down to earth quickly by the Corpus Christi Hooks, and more specifically, right-hander Brandon Bielak.

After closing a trip to Frisco with three straight wins, the Sod Poodles found Bielak a mystery. They didn't pick up a hit in the first five innings, and that spelled an end to the winning streak, as they opened the homestand with a 5-1 loss.

Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman had a simple explanation for his team's early struggles at the plate.

"We ran into a buzzsaw," Wellman said. "You have to tip your cap to (Bielak). He had all his stuff going. We didn't have any recognition of what he was doing until it was too late."

It was a testament to their tenacity that the Sod Poodles (19-23) kept as close to the Hooks (22-21) as they did. Corpus Christi got to three Poodles pitchers for 13 hits, but the Hooks stranded 14 baserunners and were never able to pull away.

They got all they needed in the first inning off Amarillo starter T.J. Weir, though. Weir walked Stephen Wrenn and Abraham Toro, and RBI singles by Seth Beer and Ronnie Dawson gave Corpus Christi a 2-0 lead.

In top of the second, the Hooks scored a pair of unearned runs for a 4-0 lead, and Bielak ran with that. He struck out nine and walked only one in six innings, while three Hooks pitchers struck out 15 Sod Poodles.

"We never quit, but it's hard to win with 15 punchouts," Wellman said. "T.J. Weir wasn't at the top of his game tonight and we made too many mistakes behind him. We made a few plays but we weren't consistent at it."

The only baserunner the Sod Poodles managed through the first five innings was when Buddy Reed walked with two outs in the third. They broke through in the sixth when Brad Zunica and Reed began the frame with aback-to-back singles and Sunica scored on Ivan Castillo's sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

But that was it as far getting runners across for the Sod Poodles, who had six hits.

Neither team had an extra base hit, and the good news for the Sod Poodles was the performance of their bullpen. After five innings of relief, all Corpus Christi managed was an unearned run off Blake Rogers.

"Our bullpen was fresh tonight so we should be good again there tomorrow," Wellman said.

MARGEVICIUS TO JOIN CLUB: Top pitching prospect Nick Margevicius has been optioned to the Sod Poodles from the parent club San Diego Padres. The left-hander made nine starts for the Padres and had a 2-5 record with a 4.96 ERA. Margevicius replaces right-hander Reggie Lawson, who was placed on the seven-day injured list.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send right-hander Lake Bachar (0-1, 4.10 ERA) to the hill against Corpus Christi right-hander Bryan Abreu (1-1, 5.14) in a 7:05 p.m. start.

Hooks 5, Sod Poodles 1

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Rojas 2b 5 1 2 0 Orozco lf 4 0 0 0

Wrenn rf 4 2 1 0 Castillo 2b 3 0 1 1

Toro 3b 3 1 2 1 Olivares rf 4 0 0 0

Beer 1b 4 1 3 2 Miller ss 4 0 2 0

Goetzman dh 4 0 1 1 Potts 4 0 0 0

Dawson cf 5 0 1 1 Torrens c 4 0 0 0

Sierra ss 0 0 0 0 Overstreet dh 4 0 1 0

McCormick lf 5 0 1 0 Zunica 1b 3 1 1 0

Quintana c 4 0 2 0 Reed cf 2 0 1 0

Duarte ss-cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 32 1 6 1

Corpus Christi 220 000 100 — 5

Amarillo 000 001 000 — 1

E—Miller, Castillo 2, Zunica. DP—Amarillo 2. LOB—Corpus Christi 14, Amarillo 6. SF—Castillo. SB—Orozco.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Bielak W, 3-0 6.0 2 1 1 1 9

Sanabria 2.0 3 0 0 0 4

Pinales 1.0 1 0 0 0 2

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Weir L, 2-3 4.0 6 4 2 6 4

Rogers 3.0 4 1 0 0 3

Bednar 2.0 3 0 0 2 3

T—2:59. Attn.—5,353.