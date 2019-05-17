For the first time since 2012, the Texas Tech softball team is in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders have certainly made plenty of history throughout the regular season, but the players and coaching staff are not satisfied with just qualifying for the annual tournament.

They want to stay and enjoy the moment for a bit.

Texas Tech gets its first chance to prove its worth in a first-round game at 2 p.m. Friday against Louisiana Tech in the Baton Rouge regional hosted at LSU's Tiger Field. The contest is set to be broadcast on ESPN3.

"I think now we're ready for it," Texas Tech redshirt junior Karli Hamilton said when asked if her team has been prepared for this moment after suffering through a 19-win season in 2017 before bouncing back with 31 victories in 2018. "And I think before we had some growing to do and a couple of more steps to take before we're ready for this moment. And now we're here and I think we'll take advantage of that."

Hamilton, who is hitting a team-best .424 to go along with 41 RBI and eight home runs, was one of a record six Red Raiders to earn National Fastpitch Coaches Associated All-Region honors Thursday. Hamilton and Trenity Edwards (.339, 41 RBI, 14 home runs) were selected to the first team, while left-handed pitcher Erin Edmoundson (19-3, 3.07 ERA) was picked to the second team. Jessica Hartwell (.318, 46 RBI, nine HRs), Zoe Jones (.333, 22 RBI, four HRs) and Taylor Satchell (.324, 42 RBI, 10 HRs) garnered third-team honors.

All know they must play well if they want to earn a victory over Louisiana Tech (44-14), which has won its last five games. The winner takes on the victory between LSU and Monmouth on Saturday.

"I feel like I've played in big games, and I think all of us have," Edmoundson said. "Going into this weekend, I think we're excited, nervous. But that's just normal."

The Lady Techsters are familiar with winning, claiming their second Conference USA Tournament Championship in the last three years.

Jazlyn Crowder (.374, 55 RBI, 10 home runs), Lindsay Edwards (.379, 38 RBI, five HRs) and Zoe Hicks (.269, 34 RBI) have been the top three offensive players with runners in scoring position, while Mary Terral (31 RBI, eight HRs) and Morgan Turkoly (32 RBI, five HRs) have hit the ball out of the park this season.

The one key, according to Texas Tech coach Adrian Gregory, will be slowing down Louisiana Tech on the basepaths. Kimmie Atienza (.363, 27 stolen bases), Turkoly (26 stolen bases) and Crowder (20 stolen bases) can change the complexion of the game with their speed.

"They run a lot," Gregory said. "They have kids with 26 steals, 28 steals. So, (Louisiana Tech head coach Mark Montgomery) puts their kids in motion a ton. As do we. ... It's just, what do we do and what do we do great. And we've really done that all year. Just focused on us and focused on executing our gameplan."