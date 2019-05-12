Team;Preseason rank

1. Trinity Christian (8)

Nick Catherman knew he had a young team, but the lack of experience was replaced with a hunger to win a state title. The Lady Lions (29-11) did just that, claiming the TAPPS 4A crown thanks to a squad loaded with team-first players including Lauren Catherman and Adlee Blacklock.

2. Levelland (3)

The Loboettes (34-3), powered by a veteran-laden squad, made a run to the Region I-4A championship contest. Preseason Super Team members Makayla Escue and Miranda Villegas were key cogs, who helped Levelland build a defensive-minded squad which saw its postseason run end with a loss to Argyle.

3. Idalou (1)

The Lady Wildcats (31-6) turned in a deep postseason run, which ended in the Region I-3A championship. Before the season started, Idalou was ranked the best team in the Texas Associated of Basketball Coaches 3A poll. Ashlyn Shelley and Shaylee Stovall ensured the Lady Cats did not underwhelm.

4. Lubbock Christian HS (NR)

The Lady Eagles (29-11) made a run to the TAPPS 4A semifinal contest before falling to eventual champion Trinity Christian. Avery Mitchell, Skylar Simmones, Kaytee Hays, Abbie Crow and Macey Crow helped produce a dynamic offense which outscored its playoff opponents 126-58 until dropping a decision to the Lady Lions.

5. Lubbock-Cooper (5)

The Lady Pirates (29-6) brought several key pieces back who helped produce a deep postseason run. Avrie Douglas was the linchpin of the offense, while Lubbock-Cooper continued to play quality defense which resulted in a run to Region I-5A semifinals.

6. Frenship (2)

The Lady Tigers, fueled by Cassandra Awatt, returned nine seniors and turned in a 6A postseason run which was stopped short by North Richland Hills in the area round.

7. Shallowater (7)

After losing Caitlyn Breckel to graduation and Wayland Baptist University, Chuck Darden coached his team up with the help of Stormie Williams. The Fillies fell in the 3A regional quarterfinals to Wall, but look to be back to make another run at a regional tournament.

8. Denver City (6)

Lone Star Varsity Girls Basketball Player Holly Hemmeline was unable to enjoy a long postseason run as the Fillies were ousted in overtime in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs.

9. Ropes (4)

The Lady Eagles, who were the fourth-ranked squad in 1A in the preseason rankings, made a run to the regional semifinal round before falling to eventual state champion Nazareth for the second straight season.

10. New Home (NR)

The Lady Leopards program looks to be on the rise following a run to the regional semifinal round before falling to McLean.