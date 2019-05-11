After last weekend, which saw the Amarillo Venom awarded a victory via forfeit by the Texas Revolution due to a stadium misunderstanding at the Ford Center inside The Star in Frisco, they will look to continue the momentum they built up over the previous two weeks.

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Venom (4-2) are set to host the Salina Liberty tonight at 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Cal Farley Coliseum Civic Center Complex for Ladies Night and Education Night. Ladies get in free, and so does any educator who presents a proper ID.

Amarillo defeated Salina 63-57 at home in Week 1 of the season on March 23. Venom coach Julian Reese said the Liberty will be coming in tonight looking for revenge.

“I think it’s going to be a good, hard-fought game,” Reese said. “They’re going to come in and give us their best. They came out in Week 1 with a chip on their shoulder, but it’s OK – they’re supposed to.

“Both of our teams have been hot lately. We just need to make sure we take care of business and take care of this South Division – keep our eye on the prize.”

Amarillo’s defense, after dealing with some injuries early on in the 2019 campaign, has gotten healthier in recent weeks. The Venom will have to show how healthy they are against a top-notch running back in Salina’s Tracy Brooks and versatile quarterback Andrew Jackson.

“We’re healthier on defense and a lot better along the defensive line,” Reese said. “We have to make sure we are disciplined in our assignments and take care of the run, but we also have to stop the pass on the back end. If we give Jackson time, he’s going to be able to deliver that ball to those receivers.”

Venom wide receiver Xavier Amey enjoyed a breakout performance in the team’s first square-off with the Liberty (4-2), catching 11 passes for 191 yards and six touchdowns.

Amey has been dealing with a nagging leg injury over the previous few weeks, but Reese believed the pass catcher will be ready to go tonight.

“He’s looked good in practice this week,” Reese said. “The good thing about ‘X’ is he can play anywhere. We look forward to adding him back into the game mix, but we’ve got a final day (Friday) to figure out what we’re going to do with the roster.

“Having him on the field is just a big boost for our offense.”

Regarding Amarillo’s cancellation of last week’s game against Texas, the Champions Indoor Football league released a statement Friday. The Revolution have been completely terminated from competing in the league.

“Today, the Champions Indoor Football league Board of Directors officially announced the termination of the Texas Revolution’s league membership.

“After failing to meet standard league requirements that resulted in a game scheduled for May 4 to be canceled versus the Amarillo Venom, combined with their inability to secure a home venue for their remaining 2019 games, their membership was terminated for failure to meet contractual obligations.

“Prior to today’s conference call, the league board of directors was prohibited from taking any action against the Texas Revolution. If the league would have issued any public statements or taken any actions prior to today’s board of directors’ phone call, they would have been in violation of the league bylaws that could have resulted in future legal ramifications.

“The CIF is taking steps to ensure that all remaining road games will be played by a league-approved opponent, which will be finalized by early next week. Remaining Revolution home games will result in a forfeit win for the opposing teams.

“In addition, the CIF will hold a league dispersal draft in the coming days for Revolution players that have declared themselves eligible. The dispersal draft will be completed over a series of rounds, with the selection order being determined by CIF teams’ winning percentage on the date of the team termination.

“The 2019 playoff format will remain the same, with the top two seeds from each conference clinching playoff berths. Those teams will face one another in the first round of the conference playoffs. The winners of the conference championship games will face one another in Champions Bowl V, with the host team being determined by the league's tiebreaker rules.”

Venom owner Stephanie Tucker didn’t want the situation to occur.

“As a playing partner, I consider each team in the league as a partner,” Tucker said. “The Texas Revs are an organization that helped us found the Champions Indoor Football league. So, when you have to make a decision to terminate an organization – and some of the boys’ livelihoods that won’t get to play the rest of the season – and the ownership group …

“We’re not in this to make millions of dollars. This is the hardest business I’ve ever been in, but we want to give the young men an opportunity to play the game they love. We get the joy of seeing the guys play the game they love and to see the community come watch them play the game they love.

“We do this for the community, and it’s hard to see them work so hard and have to see this.”