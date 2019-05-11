The Amarillo Sod Poodles were handed their second consecutive loss on Friday night at Whataburger Field, falling 9-2 to the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Amarillo jumped in front to a 1-0 leadon Owen Miller’s RBI double in the first inning, but that was the only run Corpus Christi righty Jose Hernandez-Urquidy would allow.

The Hooks responded against Poodles righty T.J. Weir in the bottom half. With two on, Abraham Toro ripped a two-run double to give Corpus Christi a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Weir allowed a two-run single to Ronnie Dawson and later a two-run homer to Toro. The Hooks led 6-1 after four frames.

Dauris Valdez replaced Weir in the fifth. He surrendered an RBI hit to Carmen Benedetti, a run-scoring sac fly to Anibal Sierra, and a solo homer to Osvaldo Duarte. The Hooks jumped out to a 9-1 lead.

Kazuhisa Makita replaced Valdez in the fifth and would go on to be a bright spot out of Amarillo’s bullpen, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Meanwhile, righty Bryan Abreu replaced Hernandez-Urquidy after his five frames of one-run ball. Abreu tossed scoreless sixth and seventh innings.

In the eighth, Brad Zunica greeted Abreu with a deep solo shot to right field. It was Zunica’s first long ball since April 9 and his sixth of the season.

Paco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless eighth out of Amarillo’s bullpen while Hooks righty Brendan Feldmann closed the game with a scoreless ninth to secure thewin.

The Sod Poodles and Hooks continue their four-game series on Saturday night at Whataburger Field. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. Right-hander Miguel Diaz makes his second rehab start for the San Diego Padres in a Sod Poodles uniform