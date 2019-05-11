A lot of people can say they had successful high school track careers, but after Friday afternoon at the UIL state meet at Austin's Mike A. Myer Stadium, Groom senior Sydney Ritter can count her career medals in double digits.

Ritter's two medals in Class 1A jumping events were among the leading highlights of the day for area athletes at the state meet, none of whom have been as prolific for as long as she has. She now needs all her fingers and thumbs to count her career medals at state which stood at 10 and perhaps counting.

The day started with Ritter taking bronze in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Ritter was beaten for the gold by another area athlete, Claude's Lanie Stapp, who jumped a 17-3.

That was a warmup for the triple jump. Ritter won with a personal best jump of 38-0 1/2, the final attempt of her high school career in the event, winning the gold by over 2 1/2 feet.

With that gold medal, Ritter's career medal count grew to 10, and she still had to run the 100 and 200 meters in the evening. She medaled in both, taking bronze in the 100 and silver in the 200.

"It's cool to say I have 10 medals," Ritter said. "I never thought about getting that many over the years. I always just wanted something other than bronze.

"But it all worked out in the triple jump. It's my favorite event. I was able to get a personal record and it was on my last jump. I popped it out and it was nuts."

In team news, Happy won the Class 1A girls team title and Rylee Johnson led the way with three gold medals. Also, Amarillo High's Cooper Newsome won the gold in the boys Class 5A 800. Read more about that in Sunday's edition of the Globe-News.

Ritter and Stapp's golds represented two of the five gold medals won by area athletes during the day session in the field events.

For the local boys, the best day belonged to Canadian's Rhet Pennington, who took home hardware in both throwing events in Class 3A.

Pennington began the day by winning silver in the shot put with a throw of 51-1 1/2. In the afternoon, Pennington topped that with a gold in the discus, throwing a 168-10.

The other golds from the area both came in Class 1A.

Happy's Jackson Davis took gold in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-4 and later in the day won gold in the 400 with a 50.63. In the girls pole vault, McLean's Riley Patterson with with a 10-3.

Two athletes brought home silver medals.

In Class 3A, Dimmitt's Jace Sanchez won the area's first medal in a running event, taking second in the 3200 with a time of 9 minutes, 38-75 seconds. Happy's Justin Bressler also took second in the boys Class 1A pole vault with a 13-9.

Finishing third behind Bressler to bring home a bronze was Shamrock's Keith Garrison with a 13-6.

Today’s schedule

8 a.m.

Class 2A discus girls

Bree Baker, Panhandle. Rilee DeBord, Sunray.

Class 2A 3200 girls

Kyla Kane, Wellington.

Class 4A shot put girls

Audrey Hughes, Canyon

8:20 a.m.

Class 2A 3200 boys

Ryan Robinson, Boys Ranch.

8:40 a.m.

Class 4A 3200 girls

Breanna Stuart, Canyon. Sabbatha Taylor, Hereford.

9 a.m.

Class 4A 3200 boys

Samuel Ashley, Canyon.

9:45 a.m.

Class 2A long jump boys

Justin Gipson, Sanford-Fritch.

Class 2A long jump girls

Faith Castillo, Sunray.

10 a.m.

Class 4A high jump girls

Courtnee Mild, Dumas.

10:30 a.m.

Class 2A pole vault girls

TaraLee McKarns, Vega.

Noon

Class 4A discus girls

Audrey Hughes, Canyon.

12:30 p.m.

Class 2A high jump girls

Bailey Maupin, Gruver.

Class 2A high jump boys

Robert Trevizo, Farwell.

1 p.m.

Class 4A pole vault girls

Ashley Amico, Dalhart.

1:30 p.m.

Class 2A shot put girls

Bree Baker, Panhandle.

3 p.m.

Class 2A triple jump girls

Zoe Webb, Vega. Bailey Maupin, Gruver.

Class 2A triple jump boys

Jalin Conyers, Gruver.

Class 2A shot put boys

Jon Tucker, West Texas High.

5:30 p.m.

Class 2A 400 Relay

Sunray (girls), Panhandle (boys).

6 p.m.

Class 2A 800

Kyla Kane, Wellington (girls).

Class 4A 800

Gabi Davis, Canyon (girls). Kelsee Dudley, Canyon (girls).

6:35 p.m.

Class 2A 100 hurdles girls

Zoe Webb, Vega. Rese Schoonover, Stratford.

Class 4A 100 hurdles girls

Mackenzie Grimes, Canyon.

Class 2A 110 hurdles boys

Logan Harris, Wheeler.

7:05 p.m.

Class 2A 100

Jaykob Hernandez, West Texas High (boys).

Class 4A 100

Lawton Rikel, Canyon (boys).

7:35 p.m.

Class 2A 800 Relay

Sunray (girls), Sunray (boys).

Class 4A 800 Relay

Canyon (boys).

8:05 p.m.

Class 2A 400 girls

Macklynn Land, Panhandle. Savannah Sumrall, Wellington.

Class 2A 400 boys

John Holcomb, Wellington. Hesston Marshall, Wheeler.

Class 4A 400 girls

Alyssa Harris, Canyon.

8:35 p.m.

Class 2A 300 hurdles girls

Rese Schoonover, Stratford

Class 2A 300 hurdles boys

Logan Harris, Wheeler. Jonah Villanueva, West Texas High.

Class 4A 300 hurdles girls

Mackenzie Grimes, Canyon.

Class 4A 300 hurdles boys

Griffin Brosowske, Perryton.

9:05 p.m.

Class 2A 200 girls

Macklynn Land, Panhandle.

Class 4A 200 girls

Joanna Trevizo, Dumas.

9:35 p.m.

Class 2A 1600 girls

Brayleigh McGill, Panhandle.

Class 2A 1600 boys

Ryan Robinson, Boys Ranch

Class 4A 1600 girls

Sabbatha Taylor, Hereford. Breanna Stuart, Canyon.

Class 4A 1600 boys

Samuel Ashley, Canyon

10:05 p.m.

Class 2A 1600 Relay

Sunray (girls), Wellington (girls), Sunray (boys).

Class 4A 1600 Relay

Canyon (girls).