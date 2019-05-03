It was the perfect time for the Amarillo Sod Poodles to enjoy a franchise first Thursday night at Hodgetown.

And it wasn't so much that they did it as how they did it.

The Sod Poodles scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first at Hodgetown against the Springfield Cardinals for a 1-0 lead. And that's the way it stayed, as the Sod Poodles held on for a victory to record the first shutout in franchise history.

Reggie Lawson continued to show growth by winning his third straight start and the bullpen continued to be solid by shutting down the Cardinals over the last three innings to assure the win.

"We got nine shutdown innings which were huge," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "(Scoring one run) is kind of a surprise if you look at this park because when you come to the plate you're in scoring position."

The Sod Poodles scored the game's lone run without hitting the ball out of the infield. Edward Olivares reached on an infield single off Evan Kruczynski, stole second and came ll the way home on a botched throw.

And that sentence describes the offense for the game.

Lawson took care of things for the next 6 1/3 innings. He gave up only one hit, a one-out double to Chris Chinea in the second. At one point, Lawson retired nine straight.

After two tough starts at the beginning of the season, Lawson has been Amarillo's top starter and is now 3-1 on the season.

"It's just all mental," Lawson said. "I changed my mental game the last three starts. My approach the last three games is staying in the moment and taking it pitch by pitch. It's definitely a process."

There were a total of only six hits the entire game and after the first, nobody got a runner past second base until the top of the ninth.

Left-hander Kyle McGrath and right-hander Dauris Valdez pitched hitess frames in the seventh and eighth, handing it over to David Bednar in the ninth for the save.

Then it suddenly became a lot more interesting than the home crowd and Wllman would have certainly preferred. Bednar walked Kramer Robertson on four pitches then gave up a broken bat single to shallow left to Dylan Carlson.

After Johan Mieses struck out, Evan Mendoza beat out an infield hit to load the bases. But Bednar struck out Chinea and Brian O'Keefe (the latter on a full count) to end the game.

"McGrath and Valdez were huge," Wellman said. "I wasn't a real big fan of Bednar walking a guy to start the inning, but after that broken bat single he punched out three guys and that showed something."

TODAY'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send out right-hander T.J. Weir (2-1, 6.43 ERA) against Springfield lefty Austin Warner (0-2, 6.63) this evening at 7:05 pm.

Sod Poodles 1, Cardinals 0

Springfield ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Lopez 2b 40 0 0 Orozco cf 4 0 1 0

Robertson ss 1 0 0 0 Olivares rf 4 1 1 0

Carlson cf 3 0 1 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0

Mieses rf 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0

Mendoza 3b 4 0 1 0 Potts 3b 3 0 1 0

Chinea 1b 4 0 1 0 Overstreet 1b 3 0 0 0

O'Keefe c 4 0 0 0 Reed lf 3 0 0 0

Capel lf 3 0 0 0 Baker ss 3 0 0 0

Kruczynski p 1 0 0 0 Lawson p 2 0 0 0

Hurst ph 1 0 0 0 Easley ph 1 0 0 0

Billings ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 3 0

Springfield 000 000 000 — 0

Amarillo 100 000 000 — 1

E—Robertson 2, Lopez. DP—Springfield 1. LOB—Springfield 7, Amarillo 7. 2B—Chinea. SB—Olivares. CS—Robertson.

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO

Kruczynski L, 0-3 5.0 3 1 0 0 3

Jones 1.0 0 0 0 2 1

Fasola 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

Elledge 1.0 0 0 0 1 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Lawson W, 3-1 6.1 1 0 0 3 5

McGrath 0.2 0 0 0 0 0

Valdez 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Bednar S, 2 1.0 2 0 0 1 3

WP—Valdez 2. T—2:34. Attn.—5,283.