With a chance to pick up their first ever road series win in franchise history Thursday evening, the Amarillo Sod Poodles quickly realized they'd have to settle for a split.

In the final game of a four-game series at the Springfield Cardinals, the Sod Poodles gave up four runs in the bottom of the first and never got on the board themselves in losing 8-0. That meant a split of the four-game series for Amarillo (9-12).

The Cardinals (7-14) got all the runs they needed when Elehuris Montero drew a bases-loaded walk Emmanuel Ramirez to bring home the game's first run. Ramirez then gave up a bases-clearing double to Jose Godoy to make it 4-0 and earn an early ticket out of the game.

Kazuhisa relieved Ramirez and threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to keep the Sod Poodles in the game, but that was about it for the good news. Amarillo picked up nine hits but also stranded nine base runners.

Anthony Shew picked up his first win of the season for Springfield, throwing six innings and scattering five hits with seven strikeouts.

Edward Olivares, Luis Torrens and Hudson Potts all had two hits for the Sod Poodles, who continue with their road trip this evening with a 7:10 p.m. start at Arkansas.

Cardinals 8, Sod Poodles 0

Amarillo 000 000 000 — 0 9 1

Springfield 400 010 30x — 8 12 0

Emmanuel Ramirez, Kazuhisa Makita (1), Paco Rodriguez (5), Dauris Valdez (7), David Bednar (8) and Luis Torrens. Anthony Shew, Roel Ramirez (7), Kodi Whitley (9) and Jose Godoy. W—Shew 1-2. L—Ramirez 1-2. 2B—Midland: Edward Olivares. Springfield: Godoy. 3B—Springfield: Chris Chinea. HR—Springfield: Conner Capel (2), Tyler O'Neill (1). Records: Springfield 7-14, Amarillo 9-12.