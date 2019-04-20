In the final meeting of the regular season which was postponed a day because of a wet field at Randall, the bats seemed to be making up for lost time.

Lubbock Monterey and Randall, two teams bound for the playoffs, engaged in a slugfest to end District 3-5A play. Monterey took a big early lead and Randall fought back but couldn’t recover in losing 9-7 on Friday afternoon.

After falling behind 3-0 after two innings, the Lady Raiders (19-14, 10-6) tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by Megan Ayala’s two-run home run to tie it. But Monterey (25-6, 13-3) reclaimed the lead with two runs in the fifth and added four more in the top of sixth to make it 9-3.

Those runs were necessary as Randall responded with three runs the bottom of the inning and another in the seventh, but they weren’t enough.

Caya Lucero hit a pair of solo homers for Randall, who enters the playoffs as the district's No. 4 seed.

Lubbock Monterey 120 024 0 — 9 7 2

Randall 000 303 1 — 7 9 4

Kamryn Cottrell and Claire Decker. Caya Lucero, Alisha Egger (6), Heaven Moreno (7) and Megan Ayala. W—Cottrell. L—Lucero. 2B—Randall: Moreno. HR—Monterey: Tish Williams, Tatiana Trotter. Randall: Ayala, Lucero 2. Records: Monterey 25-6, 13-3. Randall 19-14, 10-6.

Randall baseball beats PD, stays mathematically alive: The Randall Raiders took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the second and went on to beat Palo Duro 5-1 and even their record in 3-5A while still clinging to narrow playoff hopes.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Randall (17-13, 7-7) tied it 1-1 when Cooper Brice led off the inning with a homer to left. Later in the inning, Trevor Scott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Hagen Escoto hit a two-run single to spark the inning as Randall took a 5-1 lead. Randall pitchers Peyton Burd, Lane Nelson and Colton Donnell combined to give up four hits.

Palo Duro fell to 9-20 and 2-12.

Palo Duro 001 000 0 — 1 4 4

Randall 002 300 x — 5 10 3